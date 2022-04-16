The second sports bulletin

–

baseball

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Prensa Latina) The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on the back of a fifth-court run by Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr., leader of the day in the home races in Major League Baseball (MLB).

The Dominican first baseman vanished the ball in the first quarter to put his team ahead and remain the only captain in that division, followed by Nolan Arenado, the third baseman of the St. Louis Cardinals, who has four.

football

LONDON, April 16 (PRENSA LATINA) Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo led today’s hat trick in Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Norwich City in the English Football League.

Despite not having a good sporting moment, the Lusitania Crack became the champion of the Red Devils as they celebrated their victory and climb to fifth in the competition at their home ground at Old Trafford.

Cycling

PARIS, April 16 (Prinsa Latina) Danish cyclist Emma Norgaard leads Spain’s Movistar team in the second edition of the French Women’s Classic Paris-Roubaix that will take place today over a distance of 124.7 kilometres.

Norgaard, one of the best runners in the world, will lead the Movistar in the segment that starts in Denain and ends in Roubaix.

Tennis

MADRID, April 16 (Prensa Latina) Argentine tennis players Pedro Cachin and Marco Trogliletti play the final of the Community Challenger Madrid after defeating host Roberto Karpeles and Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro today in their respective matches.

Cashin, the 212th in the world rankings, needed 1 hour and 41 minutes to beat the Carballés in straight sets 7-5, 6-2, while Trugelliti used 2 hours and 14 minutes to defeat 7-6 (7/1) 7-6 (7/7) 5) To Montero, second seed.

