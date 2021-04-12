They pay $ 2,000 to see Best Film Winners at the Oscars
Watch Movies On rest days or when there is time, it is a very satisfying activity and a hobby that helps us distract us from everyday life, but if it’s so good, why not get paid for it?
A company answers this question by launching an attractive offer to see the winners at Best Oscar Movie In exchange for a juicy compensation.
Within the framework of delivery 93 of Academy Awards, The company cable TV It pays up to $ 2,021 ($ 40,641 MXN) for anyone who wants and can see winning films in the Best Picture category of the last 21 years.
el Dream job, In addition to asking the person who loves cinema is asking for an avid social network, part of the job involves sharing reviews and opinions about each movie.
According to the call, the Seneville The chosen one will have one month to watch and comment on all movies online. In all, you will have to invest about 46 hours of your time looking at the length of each movie, which every hour will make you $ 43.8 ($ 880 pesos).
In addition to money, the company offers other services Prizes To enjoy the marathon, as a gift card from Amazon $ 100 to Rent or Buy the Movies $ 100 Gift Card Grubhub $ 100 for groceries and sweets, plus four cans of movie popcorn.
While a candidate will not be able to attend this year’s award ceremony, CableTV plans to create a similar festive atmosphere by sending in a red carpet runner and a replica of Oscar statue
What movies will the marathon include?
As mentioned, the dream job requires you to watch all movies Oscar winners From the past two decades, including the one that will be named this year.
The Year – Film
2000 – American Beauty
2001 – Wrestler
2002 – A Beautiful Mind
2003 – Chicago
2004 – Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
2005 – Million Dollar Baby
2006 – Clash
2007 – deceased
2008 – There is no country for old men
2009 – Slumdog Millionaire
2010 – The Hurt Locker
2011 – The King’s Speech
2012 – The Artist
2013 – Argo
2014 – 12 years of slavery
2015 – Birdman
2016 – Spotlight
2017 – Moonlight
2018 – The Shape of Water
2019 – The Green Book
2020 – Parasites
How to apply?
Candidates must be over 18 years old and be legal residents United State To be able to participate. The request was submitted at Cable TV Web Site.
“Send us a 100-word letter telling us why, of all the movie-loving creatures in the world, you are special,” the company says.
In addition to the written transcript, applicants must fill out a Form Basic information such as name and surname; e-mail; Favorite movie; Where you usually watch movies; In addition to the link of the most used social networks.
The Width limit It’s April 16 at 11:59 PM.
