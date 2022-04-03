They say that the presidents of Russia and Ukraine will meet soon

28 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
Turkey – Interfax – is likely to be the venue for the future summit of the leaders of Russia and Ukraine.

Talks were held on Tuesday in Turkey to solve the problem The conflict between Russia and Ukraine You’ve made enough progress Enough to allow a meeting between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine’s lead negotiator confirmed.

He declared that “the results of today’s meeting (in Istanbul) are sufficient to hold a meeting at the level of heads of state.” David Aramaic. Since the start of the Russian offensive on February 24, Moscow has always rejected this proposal from Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Interfax news agency quoted a Ukrainian negotiator as saying on Saturday that the venue of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky is likely to be Turkey.

David Arachhamiya told Ukrainian television that the date and location of the meeting were not known.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Negotiations in recent days have been described by both sides as difficult. The talks are a mixture of live sessions in Turkey and virtual meetings.

Arakhmeya said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Putin and Zelensky on Friday, “and they seemed to confirm their willingness to arrange a meeting in the near future.”

He added, “The date and location are unknown, but we think it will be most likely Istanbul or Ankara“.

