They took both doses and gave them COVID … the world’s most vaccinated country faces new outbreak – El Financiero

Seychelles, the country that vaccinated the largest proportion of its population against the Coronavirus, said that as of the week of May 7, active cases of the disease more than doubled.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health in the archipelago off the east coast of Africa said in a statement that the number of active cases of COVID-19 is 2,486 and that 37 percent of them have already received two doses of the vaccine against the virus. . A week ago, the number of active cases was 1.68.

Domestically, 57 percent of those fully vaccinated were given the Sinopharm vaccine and the rest from the Coffeeshield version, which is a vaccine manufactured in India licensed by AstraZeneca.

The Seychelles, a group of tropical islands surrounded by palm trees, imposed restrictions last week including school closings, canceling sporting events and restrictions on movement – measures last seen in December.

The country has been quick to vaccinate its just under 100,000 residents, first by donating doses of Sinopharm and then with a gift of injections from Covishield, so it can reopen its doors to the tourists who are the lifeblood of its economy.

Daniel Lucy, professor of clinical medicine at Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine, said in a blog last week that data on gene sequences were not yet available for the infection in the Seychelles in April.

She noted that, however, variant B.1.351, which was first identified in South Africa late last year, was found in the Seychelles in February.

In one study, the AstraZeneca vaccine appeared to be less effective against this alternative, so South Africa discontinued plans to use it.

Lucy added that the comparison between Sinopharm, Covishield and unvaccinated infected people can be made using genetic sequences and data on their severity.