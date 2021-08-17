They will enable Fort Bliss as a haven for Afghans

The Pentagon confirmed that the Department of Defense is preparing to host thousands of Afghan refugees at the Fort Bliss facility in Texas as well as at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

According to the department, thousands of US citizens who have resided in Afghanistan, as well as local employees of the US mission in Kabul, their families and other “particularly vulnerable” Afghan nationals will be moved out of the country.

He confirmed that they will also evacuate thousands of Afghans who are eligible for special immigrant visas from the United States.

For all categories, Afghans who have passed security screening will continue to be transferred directly to the United States. We will find additional sites for those who have not yet been screened,” it said in a statement.

President Biden will return to the White House from Camp David to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with mounting pressures due to the chaotic scenes at Kabul Airport following the collapse of the Afghan government in the hands of the Taliban.

The Taliban seized control of Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country at the end of a two-decade campaign in which the United States and its allies sought to transform Afghanistan.

Administration officials said the president will speak about Afghanistan at 3:45 p.m. Monday after returning to the White House.