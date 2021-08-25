They will give us dream days ›Granma

Lady Rodriguez, in Parabasas; The two Cubans who will participate in the competitive stages of the first week of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will be at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The event, like its Olympic predecessor, has already stirred up emotions and expectations since its beautiful opening.

Rodríguez, the Parapan American Games champion of Toronto-2015 and Lima-2019, plans to overtake her endorsement for Rio de Janeiro 2016, where she finished sixth. The 37-year-old is competing in the 41 to 45kg class and will need to lift more than 75kg this Thursday to reach the podium.

Cuba, with a delegation of 16 semi-sports athletes, intends to be among the top 20 countries on the medal table in this multi-sport fair, as it did five years ago, when it occupied the 18th step, with eight golds, one silver and six golds. Bronze as a result of the efforts of 22 contestants.

By the way, in emotional terms and prospects, the world will see long jump legend Marcus Rehm. The German, who just turned 32 on August 21, surprised the experts in June with a world record of 8.62 metres, a mark that would have given him first place in the recently completed Olympics, by no less than 21 centimeters. He will be seeking his third consecutive title in a duel of this kind, to grace a show that also holds seven world championship titles.

An African, from Uganda, in the bathrooms of the Paralympic booths, will be the youngest participant in the big party of these men and women who are examples of will, firmness, but also tenderness. Hasna Kukondakwe is not only the youngest of all the contestants, the 14-year-old is also the only ranked elite swimmer in her country.

Cuba also contributes to the realization of these expectations with its fastest ray. Omara Durand will attempt to repeat, in the style of Jamaican legend Usain Bolt, his three wreaths from the latest edition, in the 100, 200 and 400 meters athletics.

Let’s get ready to enjoy those heroes and heroines who will once again give us dream days, summoned by the peaceful simulation that sports mean. (sports writing)