This app for Mac transcribes voice notes in seconds

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Find out the topic of voice messages when you can’t hear them!

A group of developers has successfully solved one of the main problems when it comes to listening to voice notes. Nothing but the curious around us. in this way, Scusi for macOS copies voice messages we don’t want to play.

According to a post by 9to5macAnd the Jordi Bruin and Hidde van der Ploeg تطبيق ApplicationIt works in a very simple and impressive way. It is available for all Macs running macOS Monterey and later.

Copy in seconds and in many languages

To use Scusi, users only need Drag and drop any iMessage voice memo into the app Copy it and the result will appear on the side of the app.

According to its creators, All speech-to-text conversions are done on the user’s Mac. They ensure there is no tracking and no way to store your voice messages by following a privacy first approach. Likewise, it offers the possibility to change with adjustable playback speed of audio notes, from 0.5x or accelerated to 2.0x.

The best part is that the app Supports multiple languages: English, Dutch, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Ukrainian, Russian, Boy, Portuguese.

Scusi’s general features include:

  • Voice memos texts in iMessage.
  • Integrated directly into the iMessage app.
  • Adjustable playback speed for audio notes (playback at 0.5 – 2.0x speed).
  • Remember the language by conversation.
  • All speech to text is made on the device.
  • No tracking data.
  • Now available for macOS, and soon on iOS.

At the moment, the service is not available in the App Store, so it is necessary Download it for free from a file official site Thus, macOS will warn of security risks, which can be ignored to continue the process. According to its creators, Scusi requires no manual configuration and does not touch the iMessage icon directly.

“Voice Status” is the last seen of WhatsApp

More Stories

Five habits to improve memory retention

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

A mysterious radio signal from another galaxy has been detected

14 hours ago Leo Adkins

James Webb: The amazing picture of Jupiter taken by the space telescope that no one noticed

2 days ago Leo Adkins

This is how the James Webb Telescope vs. Webb Telescope images appear. Hubble

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Go bye, because Google will shut down another star service

2 days ago Leo Adkins

direct | NASA reveals first images from the James Webb Space Telescope

3 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Science. – ESA satellite avoids impact of space debris “in extreme cases” – Publimetro México

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Nelson Colon still focuses on Cowboys after interviews with NBA quintet: ‘The team needs me here’

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Five habits to improve memory retention

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

Ivana Trump … the woman who did not forgive infidelity and took 25 million

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda have agreed to extend their joint military operations against the ADF armed group for two months

6 hours ago Leland Griffith