This is the best series to premiere on NETFLIX on May 5 with crimes and satanic cults

a He fought from oneself. A satanic sect that provoked an emotional lack of control over the perpetrator and clouded his conscience to carry out heinous acts against other human beings. Date of The United States in the 1970s. Joomla left many loose endings. This and more you’ll see in the new series Netflix documentary film The Children of Sam: A Descent into Hell.

This debut Wed May 5 on Netflix, The series shows life and The criminal business of David Berkowitz, better known as Son of Sam.

What is Sam’s Children: Descent into Hell?

The case of Ibn Sam became a constant obsession for journalist Morrie Terry, convinced that the killings were linked to a satanic cult. It is for this reason that he is investigating these deaths. Joshua Zeman (Killer Mountain) has directed a crime documentary series based on real events, narrated by Paul Giamatti.

The original story takes place in the late 1970s in the United States. In it, journalist Morey Terry believes that the conviction and arrest of David Berkowitz did not end the nightmare of many New Yorkers, as he did not act alone.

Faced with this skepticism, he spent several decades trying to prove that the web of darkness behind the murders ran much deeper than anyone imagined.

How did the United States scare?

For two summers, Berkowitz made the streets of New York unsafe. He pretended to be a polite postman by day and went out at night with his Magnum 44, looking for women with long brown hair. At that time, many women bought a blonde wig to avoid prey.

Berkowitz sought recognition. He challenged the police several times with letters he sent to the police station, always in capital letters and wished good luck in their search. He also advised people to always look behind, as it may sound. He signed his letters as the son of Sam.

The history of this creature has been revealed in the Mindhunter series, giving rise to its series. Berkowitz has been in prison for nearly half a century. At this point, he denied that he was instigated to attack demons in his mind, even though it turned out that he belonged to a satanic sect.

Today, in prison, pray with the Bible in your hand and ask young people not to commit bad deeds.

Moaaz