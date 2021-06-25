This is the official list of Intel and AMD processors with update support

60 mins ago Leo Adkins

Windows 11 Official And it came with surprises, good and not so good: it would be a Totally free update, but in his own List of minimum requirements they merge The most surprising and important changes to Windows Update since 2012.

According to the list of minimum requirements for Windows 11, you need a 64-bit compatible processor, with two or more cores and a speed of 1 GHz or more. To go into more detail, the Microsoft official website It has a complete list of officially supported Intel and AMD processors for Windows 11:

Windows 11 support for Intel processors

  • 8th Gen Intel (Coffee Lake)
  • Intel 9th ​​Gen (Coffe Lake Refresh)
  • 10th Gen Intel (Comet Lake)
  • 10th Gen Intel (Ice Lake)
  • Intel 11th generation (Rocket Lake)
  • Intel 11th Generation (Tiger Lake)
  • Intel Xeon Skylake SP
  • Intel Xeon Cascade Lake-SP
  • Intel Xeon Copper Lake SP
  • Intel Xeon Ice Lake-SP processor

Windows 11 support for AMD processors

  • AMD Ryzen 2000
  • AMD Ryzen 3000
  • AMD Ryzen 4000
  • AMD Ryzen 5000
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2000
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3000
  • AMD EPYC 2nd Generation
  • AMD EPYC 3rd Generation
However, Microsoft itself notes that the Windows 11 installer may allow other older processors to migrate to the new version of the operating system, but without details of the exact cause or what long-term support will be in these cases.

Included, but not fully supported

on the other side, the edge aim, shoot Done by users with wizards in the list the proof To check Windows 11 support, only to find that they won’t be able to install the update, even though the requirements are met.

David Weston, director of enterprise and operating systems security at Microsoft, explains that this could be due to TPM chip, which we have already explained what or what It is an important requirement, but not mandatory to upgrade to Windows 11.


What is a TPM chip, a requirement to upgrade to Windows 11, and how to check if my computer has it

If your computer turns out to have a TPM chip, but the compatibility test continues to fail, you don’t have a supported processor. Either way, as mentioned earlier, the installer can allow Windows 11 to be installed on older processors, “Starting with 8th generation Intel Core processors and later, as well as Apollo Lake generation and later Intel Pentium and Intel Celeron processors”, according to an Intel spokesperson for the edge.

In the case of the TPM chip, computers without this component will be able to upgrade to Windows 11, but with a security warning from Microsoft.

