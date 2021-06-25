This is the official list of Intel and AMD processors with update support

Windows 11 Official And it came with surprises, good and not so good: it would be a Totally free update, but in his own List of minimum requirements they merge The most surprising and important changes to Windows Update since 2012.





According to the list of minimum requirements for Windows 11, you need a 64-bit compatible processor, with two or more cores and a speed of 1 GHz or more. To go into more detail, the Microsoft official website It has a complete list of officially supported Intel and AMD processors for Windows 11:

Windows 11 support for Intel processors

8th Gen Intel (Coffee Lake)

Intel 9th ​​Gen (Coffe Lake Refresh)

10th Gen Intel (Comet Lake)

10th Gen Intel (Ice Lake)

Intel 11th generation (Rocket Lake)

Intel 11th Generation (Tiger Lake)

Intel Xeon Skylake SP

Intel Xeon Cascade Lake-SP

Intel Xeon Copper Lake SP

Intel Xeon Ice Lake-SP processor

Windows 11 support for AMD processors

AMD Ryzen 2000

AMD Ryzen 3000

AMD Ryzen 4000

AMD Ryzen 5000

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2000

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3000

AMD EPYC 2nd Generation

AMD EPYC 3rd Generation

However, Microsoft itself notes that the Windows 11 installer may allow other older processors to migrate to the new version of the operating system, but without details of the exact cause or what long-term support will be in these cases.

Included, but not fully supported

on the other side, the edge aim, shoot Done by users with wizards in the list the proof To check Windows 11 support, only to find that they won’t be able to install the update, even though the requirements are met.

David Weston, director of enterprise and operating systems security at Microsoft, explains that this could be due to TPM chip, which we have already explained what or what It is an important requirement, but not mandatory to upgrade to Windows 11.

If your computer turns out to have a TPM chip, but the compatibility test continues to fail, you don’t have a supported processor. Either way, as mentioned earlier, the installer can allow Windows 11 to be installed on older processors, “Starting with 8th generation Intel Core processors and later, as well as Apollo Lake generation and later Intel Pentium and Intel Celeron processors”, according to an Intel spokesperson for the edge.

In the case of the TPM chip, computers without this component will be able to upgrade to Windows 11, but with a security warning from Microsoft.