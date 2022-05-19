This Sunday on HBO Max Matrix Resurrections, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss

In December 2021, one of the most beloved science fiction stories in seventh art history returns to theaters: The Matrix. Next to, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return as Neo and Trinity: What could go wrong?

Well, you might be asking what went right. With a budget of $190 million, Matrix Resurrections has generated a total of 156.5 million worldwide.. The hit at the US box office was staggering: only 37.6 million.

Obviously, there are two important factors to consider. For one thing, The Matrix Resurrections was hitting theaters just days after Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted. Competing with this movie this holiday season was a dangerous game that Warner got wrong.

In addition, the studio itself contributed to the throwing of stones on its roof. During 2021, in the United States, Warner Bros. films released. Simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max. If people really had doubts about the movie, and they could watch it at home, they weren’t specifically invited to stream to theaters.

However, in Spain, we had to wait five months for the Matrix Resurrections to arrive hbo max. It will be Sunday, May 22, when the fourth installment of the franchise will debut in the platform catalog.

In addition to the previously mentioned problems, Matrix Resurrections did not end with a breakthrough among fans of the saga created by the Wachowskis. The tape that I made alone Lana Wachowskiit felt like a paraphrase that didn’t contribute anything truly transcendent to the story.

To give you an idea, Matrix Resurrections has the lowest franchise rating on IMDb, just 5.7. This remark on a platform like IMDb is a very bad sign.

The question is, with more Spanish fans able to see Matrix Resurrections from Sunday, will there be less discussion about whether the movie is a good or bad addition to the saga? What do you think?