Tillman, Wright and Carter Vickers to Team USA | Sports

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Malik Tillman, Heggi Wright, Cameron Carter Vickers and Djorji Mihajlovic will be in the US squad for four warm-up games next month.

The announcement of the four players indicates that there are still vacancies for the final group of 26 members that will be announced in November, just before the World Cup.

“There is room on the sidelines,” US coach Greg Berhalter said on Friday after his 17-man squad announced two friendlies and two CONCACAF Nations League matches. “And if a player is in good shape and doing a great job, I expect him to make the arguments that he is in good shape for the team.”

Bayern Munich’s 19-year-old midfielder Tillmann will move from the national team. He was born in Germany to an American father.

He played for the United States national under-15 team in 2016 and played Germany at various youth levels.

Tillmann made his Bundesliga debut with Bayern Munich on December 14. He has played four league matches, two in the Champions League and one in the German Cup this season. The United States Football Association has reported that the player will apply to FIFA to change his selection.

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest, England), Zach Stephen (Manchester City, England), Matt Turner (New England).

Defenders: George Bello (Armenia Bielefeld, Germany), Reggie Cannon (Boavista Portugal), Cameron Carter Vickers (Glasgow Celtic, Scotland), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Eric Palmer-Brown (Troyes, France), Anthony Robinson. (Fulham, England), Joe Scully (Borussia Monchengladbach, Germany), Deandre Yadlin (Miami), Walker Zimmermann (Nashville)

Midfield: Klein Acosta (Los Angeles), Tyler Adams (Leipzig, Germany), Luca de la Torre (Heracles, Netherlands), Weston McKinney (Juventus, Italy), Djorji Mihajlovic (Montreal), Younes Musa (Valencia, Spain), Christian Roldan (Seattle), owner of Tillmann (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Salzburg, Austria), Paul Areola (Dallas), Jesus Ferreira (Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Tim Weah (Lille, France), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor). Antalyaspor, turkey.

