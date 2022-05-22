Tim continues to slip and loses to Bolivian Delin in France | Sports
PARIS (Associated Press) – Dominic Thiem used to have everything come easy on the court: his powerful forehand, elegant backhand, good decisions, all so well-rounded that he won the US Open and appeared in three Grand Slam finals, including two at Roland Garros. .
Today, although the tendon he tore in his right wrist last year no longer hurts, his shooting and, most worryingly, his resources, are no longer what they used to be. After being eliminated in the first round of the French Open on Sunday, Thiem recorded his 10th straight defeat.
So bad is the 28-year-old Austrian present, that after dropping from third in the world rankings to 194, he admitted after losing 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to Hugo Delen, that it might be time to play in the Challenge Tournament. , the second category of tennis, to get a victory and gain some confidence.
After lamenting his forehand, backhand and very low first serve performance, Tim chiefly mentioned: “Sometimes I make stupid decisions during a rally…I don’t play well when I’m playing…for example, there was a game today. Where I made four or five forehand returns, and I was like, “What the hell is going on?”
His early elimination wasn’t the only significant event on day one of this year’s second big game, played on a cloudy and rainy day, and it was a pre-pandemic scenario: full of people, cheers, and no masks.
Thiem fell to Rafael Nadal in the finals in Paris in 2018 and 2019 and to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in 2020, and his previous victory dates back to May 2021. But no matter what situation he’s going through, there was more to come from. Results.
The highlight of the women’s section was the defeat of the Tunisian Anas Jaber. The sixth seed went down 3-6, 7-6 (4) and 7-5 against Poland’s Magda Linnet, 56th in the standings.
Jaber, the first Arab woman to win a WTA title and the first woman to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam, admitted: “I was expecting to go even further in this tournament.”
Jaber finished first with 17 wins on clay this season, including the Madrid Open title and reaching the Italian Open final.
Garbiñe Muguruza, the other top 10 seed and 2016 champion, lost 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Estonian Kaia Kanepi, the 46th seed in the world.
Muguruza defeated Serena Williams in the Roland Garros final six years ago and Venus Williams in the 2017 Wimbledon final, but has now lost her opening match in Paris two years in a row.
Carlos Alcaraz, the 19-year-old Spanish boy who was the sixth seed, opened among the main favorites to win his first Grand Slam title, with a quiet 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 victory over Argentine Juan. Ignacio Londero in the last game of the day at Stade Philippe Chatrier.
Felix Auger-Aliassime (Series 9) avoided discomfort. He also scored his first French Open win in three attempts and won a match after losing the first two sets.
The 20-year-old Canadian came from behind to spend 2-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 Peruvian Juan Pablo Farias, who managed to qualify for the Grand Slam tournament. First time.
He will face Argentine Ogier-Aliassime Camilo Ugo Carabelli. In his first Grand Slam match and first major tie match on the ATP Tour, Ugo Karabelli overturned a 2-5 delay in the fifth set and defeated Russia’s Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6. -6 (5).
Bolivian Dillian, 87 in the world, had the record 2-7 in Grand Slam matches. But he stood firmly in rallies from bottom to end.
“Today he wasn’t as high as he was before, but whatever it was I had to beat him,” Dylan said. “It’s an important step in my career.”
Argentine Diego Schwartzman (15th seed) scored his fiftieth victory in a Grand Slam tournament on Sunday, defeating Russian Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas and Colombian Maria Camila Osorio also won their firsts. Cuevas defeated the American 31st seed Jenson Broxby 6-2, 6-1, 6-2, while French Osorio hit Harmony Tan 6-4, 6-3.
