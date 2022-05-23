Guayaquil will participate in the Florida International Cup

39 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Internacional trains in Guayaquil. photo courtesy

The international football cluba Guayaquil club, is preparing to participate in the Miami International Cup, which will be held in FLorida, United States.

the strategist Edward Granda He runs a club made up of footballers who have played in teamsE second and first degree from Ecuador. They train at the railway castle north of Guayaquil.

Participation in Miami is the first international competition in which the team participates. In the domestic field, the team is expected to be Being part of the amateur league The second category of Guayas is expected to play in 2023.

“The immediate goal is to compete in Miami. Later we will analyze our participation in local tournaments. We recently received an invitation to play in Hungary, but we could not accept it because it coincides with the tournament in the United States.” Rodolfo Munzor, Team manager.

To take advantage of their stay in Florida, the board of directors makes arrangements to play a friendly match with the Inter Miami reserve, where they play Leonard Bell.

The A trip to the territory of North America scheduled for July 15, Three days before the start of the tournament, which will continue until the 24th of the same month.

