Basketball – The men’s team will fight with the United States

In preparation for the third qualifying window for the FIBA ​​2023 Basketball World Cup, the Dominican Republic will play a warm-up match against USA Basketball in June.

This was revealed by Jose B. Monegro, general manager of the senior men’s basketball team, during an interview on La Hora del Deporte, a program broadcast Sunday on CDN Deportes.

“The United States asked us to play a friendly against them at Miami Heat with their first team,” Monegro said.

He later commented that the Dominican Basketball Association (Fedombal) would provide official details about the match at the FTX Arena, which is the name the Heat is today.

Lestin Diario consulted Vedomal’s president, Rafael Uribe, on the commitment, and the federation added that the meeting would take place on June 28.

“That match will be preparation for the window. The next day we will leave for Canada and they will go (USA) to Puerto Rico,” the Federation explained.

The third window of Group C of the Americas Qualifiers will be played from July 1-4.

In Canada, the Dominican Republic (3-1) will meet the host country (4-0) at Ontario’s top spot in Hamilton on July 1. The Dominicans will then travel to the Bahamas (1-3) to face the hosts at the Kendall Isaacs Gymnasium in Nassau on day four.

Both the Dominicans and the Canadians have already qualified for the second round of the World Cup qualifiers. The Virgin Islands (0-4) and the Bahamas are vying for the last place in the group to the next stage.