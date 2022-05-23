Emiliano Linares successfully defended the 145-pound Bodo Cento belt. Defeated Derian Calzada by TKO | Other sports | Sports

Ecuadorean Emiliano Linares prevailed by a resounding knockout for Mexican challenger Derian Calzada in his first featherweight title defense of the Budo Sento Championship, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) mode, in the main event of the Budo Sento Vol.8 function, held last Friday at the Arena The Olympic Games Juan de la Barrera, in the Mexican capital.

Complete domination in the first round and KO In the second, they reversed for the Guayaquil martial artist his fourth victory of his career at Budo Sento since his debut in Mexico in 2021.

A result that brings the pupil closer to dodger Augusto Montaño to the option to fight in Dana White’s Contender Series-2022 in search of a contract with the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) in the United States.

It was a lawsuit administered entirely by the Ecuadorean, in which any attempt to do so was invalidated Jiu Jitsu a hook heel Calzada, described by Linares himself in a billboard preview as “an expert in breaking ankles, legs, and knees.”

In the second round of confrontation, agreed to five toursLinares put an end to his opponent’s luck with a flying knee in the face, then crushed him with the size of blows and sentenced him to land and pound.

“Now more than ever is the time to reset and reassert our actions. Make it more aware, and much more responsible for the number of tougher challenges ahead. The next level involves more discipline. We will make it worth every second, every day, every month away from My family, about our comfort zone, about our home,” the 145-pound MMA King told EL UNIVERSO.

In a message posted on his Instagram account, Linares thanked the learning he gained from his “teachers” Augusto and Eric Montaño, Japhet. Orion Macias and Raul Salas Sync At the Bonebreakers Academy.

Linares, 26, has improved his career record to 8 wins and 1 loss in MMA. Calzada remained with a score of 4-1. (Dr)