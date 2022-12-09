Today the world’s first women’s rosary is being held

With the aim of honoring Saint Mary, today, the day of the Immaculate Conception, the International Women’s Rosary will be held in different cities of the country and the world.

This initiative, which emerged in Colombia, aims to publicly unite them in defense of churches, life, motherhood, and family, proudly telling the whole world “We are daughters of the Blessed Virgin Mary and we want to follow her example.”

“We all felt in our hearts that this was the date Our Lady gave us, because it gives us so much time to pray and because on that day great grace rains in the world,” said Maribel Camacho, a local pro. Reference Life. Columbia and one of the first to see the need for public demonstrations of faith.

You may be interested: Santa Marta joined the universal prayer of the Rosary

Similarly, it has been learned that women from Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain and the United States have confirmed their participation. Also from the UAE, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uganda, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

some tables

Santa Marta, Colombia (Parish of El Sagario and San Miguel) – 6:30 PM (Held December 7th).

Barranquilla, Colombia – 11:00 a.m

Colorado, United States – 1:00 p.m

Germany – 12:00 pm

Bolivia – 6:00 pm

Philippines – 8:30 am

El Salvador – 6:00 p.m.



You may also be interested in: This is how they celebrated the “Universal Men’s Rosary” in Santa Marta





