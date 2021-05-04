Today’s highlights in sports

Before the Champions League anthem was played again on Tuesday, other sports were in the spotlight. A new day of MLB baseball or NHL ice hockey were the champions, as well as the World Trampoline Jumping Championships or the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament.

At the feet of the horses

While in the United States, the traditional Kentucky Derby, which has been held since 1875, thousands of kilometers away, in Australia, the Warrnambool Jumping Carnival, another important equestrian event, took place. Pictured is a different angle, at the feet of the horses, with jockey Daryl Horner riding the Flying Agent in front.

Darryl Horner cabalga con Flying Agent en el Warrnambool Jumps Carnival. Vince Caligiuri / Getty Images

In search of the Olympic dream

In recent days, the best trampoline jumpers competed in the FINA World Championships, an exam that also allows access to the Tokyo 2020 Games. Specifically in the Japanese capital, representatives of Great Britain and China, with a total of four gold medals, or Canada, with another gold medal, they are Great Dominators.

British Scarlett Mio Jensen performs a jump on a trampoline and performs a jump at the FINA World Championships. Naoki Ogura / Reuters

To the maximum

NHL ice hockey is one of the most aggressive sports out there. Within the ice rink, practically any maneuver aimed at scoring an opponent’s goal is permitted. As shown, the game photo is between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers, where Ryan Nugent Hopkins and Quinn Hughes end up on the ground, with the disc out of control, while several of their teammates watch the scene.

Photo of the NHL match between Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks. Rich Lam / AFP

Glory a few inches

The Running home He is the goal in any baseball game. Full range can be achieved if the hitter can serve the ball out of opponents’ reach, ideally in the stands. Jorge Soler, from the Kansas City Royals, was a few centimeters away from spoiling the party for Josh Naylor, who managed to send the ball off the field in the seventh inning and contributed to the victory of the Cleveland Indians (6-8).

Jorge Soler, of the Kansas City Royals, in the match against the Indians in Cleveland. Jay Bigerstaff / Reuters

Tears of Passion

Paula Padosa ended up on the ground and excited after beating Anastasia Sevastova at the Mutua Madrid Open ((6-7 (0), 7-6 (3) and 6-0). Very even sets, the Spanish tennis player qualified for the first time to the quarter-finals. Madrid Championships and will seek a ticket for the semi-final against Penicic.