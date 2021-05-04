The President of Tanzania is on an official visit to Kenya

Nairobi, May 4 (Prinsa Latina) The President of Tanzania, Samia Solo Hassan, began today a two-day state visit to this capital, during which she will speak before the Kenyan Parliament.

Solo made her first trip as president to Uganda on April 11th to sign oil deals with the governor, Yoweri Museven, as well as with Total.

The Tanzanian president’s visit is her first to Kenya since she was sworn in as the sixth head of state of East Africa.

At the capital’s Jomo Kenyatta airport, the guest was received by the Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Relations, Rachel Umamu, and Sports Minister Amina Mohamed, among other government officials.

After that, Solowo Hassan met with his host, President Uhuru Kenyatta at Government House in Nairobi,

During her stay in this capital, the Head of State will address the deputies in a joint session of the Legislative Assembly, as announced by the Presidents of the National Assembly, Justin Motory and Kenneth Lusaka, the members of the Senate.

This visit comes nearly five years after his predecessor, John Magufuli, made a similar visit.

The Tanzanian leader’s visit comes at the invitation of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

