Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games | Summary of the third day | Olympic Games 2021

David Valero provided the surprise and made history this morning in the cross-country cycling test at Mount Izu, where he finished third and pinned the bronze medal. He crossed the finish line behind Britain’s Bidcock, Gold and Switzerland’s Flückiger. A few hours later, Spain led by Pau Gasol with a net worth, 20 points from Ricky Rubio and a superb choral performance, the hosts Japan (77-88), won a demanding basketball tournament in which Luka Doncic participated (48 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists). Argentina destroyed Campazzo with a superb performance (Slovenia win 118-100). Also in basketball, the women’s team defeated South Korea (69-73) thanks to the outstanding performance of Asto N’Dour (28 points and 10 rebounds). In addition, the men’s handball team achieved a difficult victory over Norway (28-27) and the women’s water polo team added its second victory in two days by beating Canada 14-10. In tennis, only Canary Carla Suarez was eliminated against Pliskova (6-3, 6-7, 6-1); Still lives in doubles. The rest of the Spanish team went, with Muguruza, Sorribes, Davidovich, Padusa and Carino.

And in the middle of the waters of Tokyo, a day of great swimming duels: Adam Petty won the gold medal in the 100 breaststroke final; Ariarn Titmus beat Katie Ledecky in the 400 freestyle; Caleb Dressel led the US quartet’s victory in the men’s 4 x 100 relay final. Mireia Belmonte sank into the series and was disqualified from the 1500m freestyle final. At the start of the day, Mario Mola, Fernando Allarza and Gomez Noya walked away from fighting for medals in the triathlon event, with the gold medal going to Norwegian Christian Blumenfelt.

Results of the main events of the third day:

Mountain biking. David Valero is bronze behind British Pidcock, gold and Swiss Flueckiger

Basketball. The first day of the Women’s Championship Group A. South Korea 69th – Spain 73rd.

Basketball. The first day in the men’s championship Group (C) Japan 77 – Spain 88.

handball. The second day in the men’s championship, Group A, Spain 28-Norway 27.

Water polo. Spain – 14 – Canada 10 – the first stage of the women’s championship, first group.

swimming. Belmont, was eliminated and eliminated in the 1500m freestyle final.

Tennis. go to the next round by Muguruza (beating Wang 3-6, 0-6); Sorribes (beating Ferro 6-1, 6-4), Davidovich (4-6, 7-6, 3-6 over Millman); Padusa (3-6, 6-7 to Poland’s Swiatek) and Karinho (beating Croatian Cilic 5-7, 6-4, 6-4). Carla Suarez is eliminated against Pliskova (6-3, 6-7, 6-1).

Taekwondo. Round of 16, men’s -80 kg. Raul Martinez falls into the hands of Croatian Canet and is eliminated.

kayaking Ander Elusiji is eighth in the final.

Hockey grass. Argentina 3 – Spain 0. The first stage of the women’s championship, Group B.

