Turkey: Why did Turkey change its English name?

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Tiffany Wertheimer
  • BBC News

image source, Getty Images

From Thursday, Turkey in English is called Türkiye instead of Turkey.

The United Nations has approved a formal request by the Turkish government this week to change the name on the international stage.

Other international bodies will also be required to adopt the new English name as part of the rebranding campaign launched by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late last year.

“Turkey is the best representation and expression of the culture, civilization and values ​​of the Turkish people,” the president said in December.

