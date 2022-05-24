TV broadcast partners, live
Partners in Europe and around the world broadcast the UEFA Nations League.
Find local broadcast partners of the UEFA Nations League below.
The exact matches available depend on the schedules of each broadcaster.
in Europe
Albanian: not confirmed
Andorra: RF1/m 6
Armenia: Vivaro Media
Austria: ORF
Azerbaijan: CBC Sport
Belarus: not confirmed
Belgium: Belgian RTL/dpg media/eleven sports
Bosnia and Herzegovina: BRT/BH اتصالات connections/sports arena
Bulgaria: Bnt/new star
Croatia: New TV/Sport club
Cyprus: CyBC/quotes
Czech Republic: Czech TV/AMC Networks
Denmark:TV2
Einglish: Channel 4/S4C
Estonia: via play
Faro: Faroe Islands Broadcasting Corporation/TV2
Finland: YLE/MTV
France: RF1/m 6
Georgia: GBP
Germany: ARD/ZDF/RTL
the rock: GBC
Greece: Alpha TV/Nova Sports
Hungary: MTVA/TV2
Iceland: via play
Israel: sports channel/Charlton
Italia: opinion
Kazakhstan: qazsport/apple sport
Kosovo: not confirmed
Latvia: via play
Liechtenstein: Landisanal
Lithuania: via play
Luxembourg: RTL/eleven sports/Belgian RTL
beer: TVM
Moldova: GMG
the black Mountain: sports arena
Holland: we/zigzag sport
Northern Ireland: Channel 4/S4C
North Macedonia: sports arena
Norway: TV2
Poland: DVT/polsat
Portugal: RTP/Sports TV
Republic of Ireland: high level sport
Romania: TV antenna/smart media
Russia: not confirmed
San Marino: opinion
Scotland: Channel 4/S4C
Serbian: sports arena
Slovakia: RTV/AMC Networks
Slovenia: Sport club
Spain: not confirmed
Swedish: TV6/via play
Swiss: SRG SSR
turkey: not confirmed
Ukraine: not confirmed
welsh: S4C/Channel 4
outside Europe
Afghanistan: not confirmed
Algeria: not confirmed
American Samoa: fox sports
Angolan: super car
eel: not confirmed
old and bearded: not confirmedArgentina: ESPN
Aruba: not confirmed
Australia: choose, decide
Bahamas: not confirmed
the two seas: not confirmed
Barbados: not confirmed
Bangladesh: not confirmed
Belize: ESPN
Boys: super car/new world tv
Bermuda Islands: not confirmed
Bhutan: not confirmed
Bolivia: ESPN
Bonaire: not confirmed
Botswana: super car
Brazil: balloons/ESPN
Burkina Faso: super car/new world tv
Burundi: super car/new world tv
Cameroon: super car/new world tv
Canada: dazn
green head: super car
Cayman Islands: not confirmed
Central African Republic: super car/new world tv
Chad: super car/new world tv
Chili pepper: ESPN
China Public Relations: super sports
Cocos Islands: Digicel
Colombia: ESPN
Comoros: super car/new world tv
Republic of the Congo: super car/new world tv
Costa Rica: ESPN
Cuba: no thing
Curaçao: no thing
Democratic Republic of the Congo: super car/new world tv
Djibouti: super car/new world tv
Dominica: no thing
dominican republic: ESPN
Ecuador: ESPN
Egypt: no thing
Equatorial Guinea: super car
savior: ESPN
Eritrea: super car
Eswatini (Swaziland): super car
Ethiopia: super car
Falkland Islands: not confirmed
Fiji: Digicel
French Guiana: RF1/m 6/ESPN
French Polynesia: RF1/m 6/Digicel
French Southern and Antarctic Lands: RF1/m 6
Gabon: super car/new world tv
Gambia: super car
Ghana: super car
Grenade: not confirmed
Guadeloupe: RF1/m 6
Guam: fox sports
Guatemala: ESPN
Guinea: super car/new world tv
Guinea Bissau: super car
Guyana: ESPN
Haiti: not confirmed
Honduras: ESPN
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region: not confirmed
India: not confirmed
Indonesia: not confirmed
Iran: not confirmed
Iraq: not confirmed
Cote d’Ivoire: super car/new world tv
Jamaica: not confirmed
Japan: not confirmed
Jordan: not confirmed
Kenya: super car
Kuwait: Digicel
Kyrgyzstan: not confirmed
Laos: not confirmed
Lebanon: not confirmed
Lesotho: super car
Liberia: super car
Libya: not confirmed
Macau Special Administrative Region: to be confirmed
Madagascar: super car/new world tv
Malawi: super car
Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam: not confirmed
the moldive Islands: not confirmed
bitter: super car/new world tv
Mariana Islands: fox sports
Marshall Islands: Digicel
Martinique: RF1/m 6
Mauritania: super car/new world tv
Mauricio: super car/new world tv
Mayotte: RF1/m 6
Mexico: Sky Mexico
Micronesia: Digicel
Midway: fox sports
Mongolia: Unitel
Montserrat: not confirmed
Morocco, West, sunset: not confirmed
Mozambique: super car
Burma: sky
Namibia: super car
Laughter: Digicel
Nepal: not confirmed
don’t do: not confirmed
New Caledonia: RF1/m 6
New Zealand: not confirmed
Nicaragua: ESPN
Niger: super car/new world tv
Nigeria: super car
Niue: Digicel
Sultanate of Oman: not confirmed
Pakistan: not confirmed
Palau: Digicel
Palestine (Gaza Strip and West Bank): not confirmed
Panama: ESPN
Paraguay: ESPN
Peru: ESPN
Puerto Rico: fox sports
Qatar: not confirmed
Meeting: RF1/m 6
Rwanda: super car/new world tv
saba: not confirmed
Sao Tome and Principe: super car
Kingdom Saudi Arabia: not confirmed
Senegal: super car/new world tv
Seychelles: super car/new world tv
Sierra Leone: super car
Singapore: not confirmed
Solomon Islands: Digicel
Somalia: super car
South Africa: super car
South Korea: not confirmed
South Sudan: super car
Sri Lanka: not confirmed
San Bartolome: RF1/m 6
San Cristobal: not confirmed
Saint Eustatius: not confirmed
Saint Helena and Ascension: super car
San Cristobal: not confirmed
Lucia Street: not confirmed
San Martin: RF1/m 6
San Martin: not confirmed
Saint Pierre and Miquelon: RF1/m 6
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: not confirmed
Sudan: super car
Suriname: ESPN
Syrian Arab Republic: not confirmed
Taiwan / Chinese Taipei: ELTA
Tajikistan: not confirmed
Tanzania: super car
Thailand: not confirmed
East Timor: not confirmed
Go: super car/new world tv
Turtledove: not confirmed
Trinidad and Tobago: not confirmed
Tunisia: not confirmed
Turkmenistan: not confirmed
Turks and Caicos Islands: not confirmed
tuvaluan: Digicel
Uganda: super car/new world tv
The United Arab Emirates: not confirmed
United State: fox sports
Uruguay: ESPN
US Virgin Islands: fox sports
Uzbekistan: not confirmed
Venezuela: ESPN
Vietnamese: not confirmed
Wallis and Futuna: RF1/m 6
To whom: not confirmed
Zambia: super car/new world tv
Zimbabwe: super car/new world tv
Read Live stream online Bengals vs Steelers (7-36) | 11/15/2020
“Reader. Beer practitioner. Web expert. Subtly charming travel geek. Friendly music specialist.”