TV broadcast partners, live

Partners in Europe and around the world broadcast the UEFA Nations League.

Find local broadcast partners of the UEFA Nations League below.

The exact matches available depend on the schedules of each broadcaster.

in Europe

Albanian: not confirmed

Andorra: RF1/m 6

Armenia: Vivaro Media

Austria: ORF

Azerbaijan: CBC Sport

Belarus: not confirmed

Belgium: Belgian RTL/dpg media/eleven sports

Bosnia and Herzegovina: BRT/BH اتصالات connections/sports arena

Bulgaria: Bnt/new star

Croatia: New TV/Sport club

Cyprus: CyBC/quotes

Czech Republic: Czech TV/AMC Networks

Denmark:TV2

Einglish: Channel 4/S4C

Estonia: via play

Faro: Faroe Islands Broadcasting Corporation/TV2

Finland: YLE/MTV

France: RF1/m 6

Georgia: GBP

Germany: ARD/ZDF/RTL

the rock: GBC

Greece: Alpha TV/Nova Sports

Hungary: MTVA/TV2

Iceland: via play

Israel: sports channel/Charlton

Italia: opinion

Kazakhstan: qazsport/apple sport

Kosovo: not confirmed

Latvia: via play

Liechtenstein: Landisanal

Lithuania: via play

Luxembourg: RTL/eleven sports/Belgian RTL

beer: TVM

Moldova: GMG

the black Mountain: sports arena

Holland: we/zigzag sport

Northern Ireland: Channel 4/S4C

North Macedonia: sports arena

Norway: TV2

Poland: DVT/polsat

Portugal: RTP/Sports TV

Republic of Ireland: high level sport

Romania: TV antenna/smart media

Russia: not confirmed

San Marino: opinion

Scotland: Channel 4/S4C

Serbian: sports arena

Slovakia: RTV/AMC Networks

Slovenia: Sport club

Spain: not confirmed

Swedish: TV6/via play

Swiss: SRG SSR

turkey: not confirmed

Ukraine: not confirmed

welsh: S4C/Channel 4

outside Europe

Afghanistan: not confirmed

Algeria: not confirmed

American Samoa: fox sports

Angolan: super car

eel: not confirmed

old and bearded: not confirmedArgentina: ESPN

Aruba: not confirmed

Australia: choose, decide

Bahamas: not confirmed

the two seas: not confirmed

Barbados: not confirmed

Bangladesh: not confirmed

Belize: ESPN

Boys: super car/new world tv

Bermuda Islands: not confirmed

Bhutan: not confirmed

Bolivia: ESPN

Bonaire: not confirmed

Botswana: super car

Brazil: balloons/ESPN

Burkina Faso: super car/new world tv

Burundi: super car/new world tv

Cameroon: super car/new world tv

Canada: dazn

green head: super car

Cayman Islands: not confirmed

Central African Republic: super car/new world tv

Chad: super car/new world tv

Chili pepper: ESPN

China Public Relations: super sports

Cocos Islands: Digicel

Colombia: ESPN

Comoros: super car/new world tv

Republic of the Congo: super car/new world tv

Costa Rica: ESPN

Cuba: no thing

Curaçao: no thing

Democratic Republic of the Congo: super car/new world tv

Djibouti: super car/new world tv

Dominica: no thing

dominican republic: ESPN

Ecuador: ESPN

Egypt: no thing

Equatorial Guinea: super car

savior: ESPN

Eritrea: super car

Eswatini (Swaziland): super car

Ethiopia: super car

Falkland Islands: not confirmed

Fiji: Digicel

French Guiana: RF1/m 6/ESPN

French Polynesia: RF1/m 6/Digicel

French Southern and Antarctic Lands: RF1/m 6

Gabon: super car/new world tv

Gambia: super car

Ghana: super car

Grenade: not confirmed

Guadeloupe: RF1/m 6

Guam: fox sports

Guatemala: ESPN

Guinea: super car/new world tv

Guinea Bissau: super car

Guyana: ESPN

Haiti: not confirmed

Honduras: ESPN

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region: not confirmed

India: not confirmed

Indonesia: not confirmed

Iran: not confirmed

Iraq: not confirmed

Cote d’Ivoire: super car/new world tv

Jamaica: not confirmed

Japan: not confirmed

Jordan: not confirmed

Kenya: super car

Kuwait: Digicel

Kyrgyzstan: not confirmed

Laos: not confirmed

Lebanon: not confirmed

Lesotho: super car

Liberia: super car

Libya: not confirmed

Macau Special Administrative Region: to be confirmed

Madagascar: super car/new world tv

Malawi: super car

Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam: not confirmed

the moldive Islands: not confirmed

bitter: super car/new world tv

Mariana Islands: fox sports

Marshall Islands: Digicel

Martinique: RF1/m 6

Mauritania: super car/new world tv

Mauricio: super car/new world tv

Mayotte: RF1/m 6

Mexico: Sky Mexico

Micronesia: Digicel

Midway: fox sports

Mongolia: Unitel

Montserrat: not confirmed

Morocco, West, sunset: not confirmed

Mozambique: super car

Burma: sky

Namibia: super car

Laughter: Digicel

Nepal: not confirmed

don’t do: not confirmed

New Caledonia: RF1/m 6

New Zealand: not confirmed

Nicaragua: ESPN

Niger: super car/new world tv

Nigeria: super car

Niue: Digicel

Sultanate of Oman: not confirmed

Pakistan: not confirmed

Palau: Digicel

Palestine (Gaza Strip and West Bank): not confirmed

Panama: ESPN

Paraguay: ESPN

Peru: ESPN

Puerto Rico: fox sports

Qatar: not confirmed

Meeting: RF1/m 6

Rwanda: super car/new world tv

saba: not confirmed

Sao Tome and Principe: super car

Kingdom Saudi Arabia: not confirmed

Senegal: super car/new world tv

Seychelles: super car/new world tv

Sierra Leone: super car

Singapore: not confirmed

Solomon Islands: Digicel

Somalia: super car

South Africa: super car

South Korea: not confirmed

South Sudan: super car

Sri Lanka: not confirmed

San Bartolome: RF1/m 6

San Cristobal: not confirmed

Saint Eustatius: not confirmed

Saint Helena and Ascension: super car

San Cristobal: not confirmed

Lucia Street: not confirmed

San Martin: RF1/m 6

San Martin: not confirmed

Saint Pierre and Miquelon: RF1/m 6

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: not confirmed

Sudan: super car

Suriname: ESPN

Syrian Arab Republic: not confirmed

Taiwan / Chinese Taipei: ELTA

Tajikistan: not confirmed

Tanzania: super car

Thailand: not confirmed

East Timor: not confirmed

Go: super car/new world tv

Turtledove: not confirmed

Trinidad and Tobago: not confirmed

Tunisia: not confirmed

Turkmenistan: not confirmed

Turks and Caicos Islands: not confirmed

tuvaluan: Digicel

Uganda: super car/new world tv

The United Arab Emirates: not confirmed

United State: fox sports

Uruguay: ESPN

US Virgin Islands: fox sports

Uzbekistan: not confirmed

Venezuela: ESPN

Vietnamese: not confirmed

Wallis and Futuna: RF1/m 6

To whom: not confirmed

Zambia: super car/new world tv

Zimbabwe: super car/new world tv