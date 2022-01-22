UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Round by Round Live Scores. Win and Moreno vs. Figueiredo from Anaheim

UFC returns to Honda center for the first time in more than two years with a heavyweight title unification fight featuring two former teammates, as the heavyweight champion Frances Ngano Facing the temporary hero Cyril Jane. Also, the newly crowned flyweight champion, Brandon MorenoFace the former hero again Davison Figueiredo In the co-main event.

Nagano (16-3) is looking for his first successful title defense after a KO win over Stipe Miocic in March. Among the scariest punches in the UFC, he achieved unforgettable finals against Junior dos Santos, Ken Velasquez and Alistair Overeem. Ngannou is now hoping to deliver his best performance yet as he looks to hand Gane the first loss of his career.

unbeaten I won (10-0) Wasted no time climbing the heavyweight ranks, taking the interim title with a TKO victory over Derek Lewis in August. A former professional boxer, he also had notable victories against Alexander Volkov, Jerzinho Rosenstrik and Junior dos Santos.

Moreno (19-5-2) Recorded the biggest win of his career in December by submitting Figueiredo to win the UFC flyweight championship. Initially introduced in Season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter, Moreno also scored notable wins against Brandon Royval, Jussier Formiga and Louis Smolka. Moreno now aims to prove himself the best flyweight in the world by seeking to defeat Figueiredo for a second time.

former hero Figueiredo (20-2-1) is determined to restore the belt with classic performance. A powerful striker and a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he delighted the fans with unforgettable victories over Joseph Benavidez (twice), Tim Elliott and Alexander Pantoga. Figueiredo is now plotting to exact revenge on Moreno in his third fight to once again reach the top of the 125 lbs.

The job can be seen in Mexico live on Fox Sports and throughout Latin America (except Brazil) on Star+. In the US, you can see the main card on ESPN + Pay Per View starting at 7 p.m. and contests beginning at 4 p.m. on the UFC Fight Pass.

We’ll be showing results live from Anaheim starting at 4 p.m. We will have Round X live from the Honda Center.

All-Star Cardboard (ESPN + Pay-Per-View)

Full Heavyweight Championship: Frances Ngannou vs. Cyril Jean

Flyweight Championship: Brandon Moreno vs. Daveson Figueiredo

Welterweight: Michel Pereira vs Andre Filho

Bantamweight: Cody Staman vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Welterweight: Michael Morales vs Trevin Giles

Primary Card (ESPN / ESPN +)

Peso Gallo: Rooney Barcelos vs Victor Henry

Welterweight: Jacques Dela Maddalena vs Pete Rodriguez

Peso Gallo: Tony Gravelli vs Simon Oliveira

Lightweight: Matt Frivola vs. Gennaro Valdez

CARTELERA Prep Program (UFC Fight Ticket)

Women’s Strawweight: Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Women’s flyweight: Kai Hansen vs. Jasmine Gasudavicius