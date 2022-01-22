UFC 270: Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles, where to see, schedules and bulletin board | Other sports | Sports
American Trevin Giles will be an opponent for the El Oro-born tricolor.
Ecuadorean fighter Michael Morales Hurtado will make his UFC debut on Saturday., in the event of a call UFC 270Which will be the most prominent star battles between Cameroonian Francis Ngannou and French Cyril Jean and between the American Cody Staman and the Russian Said Nurmagomedov. while mexican Brandon Moreno will defend his flyweight title against Deiveson Figueiredo. He will face the American Morales Trevin Giles in the welterweight category (up to 77 kg 169 lb).
The main card, the place where the Morales fight was rescheduled, will begin at 10:00 PM.. The Ecuadorean fight, a native of El Oro province, is the first scheduled for the stars, so it is estimated that he will be jumping into the UFC octagon for the first time around 10:00 p.m.
The Ecuadorean was included in the main card of UFC 270 after coach Raul Arvizo indicated he dropped two fights. He went from the first qualifying to the playoffs, and now his fight is part of the main event.
UFC 270 . Card
early introductions
- Silvana Juarez vs. Vanessa Dimopoulos
- Kai Hansen vs. Jasmine Gasodavicius
Introductions
- Rooney Barcelos vs Al Nasr Henry
- Jack Della vs. house Rodriguez
- Tony Gravelli vs Simon Oliveira
- Movsar Evloev vs. Elia Topuria
- Matt Frivola vs. Gennaro Valdez
- Warley Alves vs. Jack Dell
star plate
- Michael Morales vs Trevin Giles
- Francis Ngannou vs. Cyril Jane
- Brandon Moreno vs. Davison Figueiredo
- Michelle Pereira Lima vs. Andre Villaho
- Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy
- Cody Staman vs. Said Nurmagomedov
Where do you watch a UFC 270 live stream and Michael Morales fight?
In the United States, you can continue Early qualifiers through UFC Fighting Pass, the Introductions ESPN + s ESPN2, While Star bulletin board can be seen ESPN +. In Mexico, the entire event will be broadcast by Fox Sportswhile the podium star + Will do for Latin America. (Dr)
