USA summons Morris, Yah, Dust and Zardes for disqualification

Jordan Morris, Tim Weah, Serginho Dest and Gyasi Zardes are back on the US list from injury for the next three matches of the CONCACAF eight-round match in Qatar, while Gio Reina, Gianluca Pusio and Aaron Long remain absent.

USA coach Greg Berhalter on Friday announced the list of 28 players who will report to Columbus, Ohio ahead of the Jan. 27 game against El Salvador, including 13 players who were training in Phoenix. Team USA will meet Canada on January 30 in Hamilton, Ontario, and host Honduras three days later in St. Paul, Minnesota, on a tight schedule under freeze conditions likely to cause Berhalter to make major changes to your squad’s rotation. .

A total of 23 players have returned to the squad after being called up for the November home win over Mexico and the away draw in Jamaica.

Dest returned from a back injury and contracted COVID-19. He came in six minutes of extra time for Barcelona in their Copa del Rey match against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, their first game since December 8.

Zardes has recovered from a left knee sprain that forced him to sit out for the November games.

Out of the group that was training in Phoenix were defenders George Bello, Dijuan Jones and Auston Trustee, as well as Long and midfielders Djordjie Mihajlovic and Jackson Yell.

Defenders Joe Scully and Sam Vines, as well as Bosseau were left out after being called up in November.

Campus:

Goalkeepers: Shawn Johnson (New York City), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago), Zach Stephen (Manchester City, England), Matt Turner (New England).

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Boavista, Portugal), Serginho Dest (Barcelona, ​​Spain), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta), Mark McKenzie (Genk, Belgium), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim, Germany), Anthony Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), DeAndre Yadlin (Galatasaray, Turkey), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfield: Klein Acosta (Los Angeles), Tyler Adams (Leipzig, Germany), Luca de la Torre (Heracles, Netherlands), Sebastian Leggett (New England), Weston McKinney (Juventus, Italy), Younes Moussa (Valencia, Spain), Christian Roldan (Seattle)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Paul Areola (Capital), Jesus Ferreira (Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Ricardo Pepe (Augsburg, Germany), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Tim Weah (Lille). ). , France), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus)