Uganda: Nine children killed by lightning while playing football

Nine children ages 13 to 15 died last night in Uganda While they were playing soccer due to the impact of lightning in the vicinity of the city of Arua (northwest), local authorities and the Red Cross said.

One of them died instantly, while the others died shortly after being transferred unconscious to the regional referral hospital in Arua.

According to the police spokeswoman in the northwest UgandaJosephine Angusia, the minors were playing a soccer match when they were surprised by an electrical storm.

The local authorities indicated that three children, who also participated in that match, managed to survive and were transferred to the hospital in a health center, but they did not publish more data on their condition so far.

Arua police told Efe that the authorities are investigating “this tragic accident” and, therefore, they are still unable to share more information with the press.

In June 2011, a lightning strike killed 18 children at an elementary school in the northwestern northwest UgandaNear Karuma Wildlife Sanctuary.

For his part, the Ugandan Deputy Minister for Disaster Prevention, Musa Ikero, expressed his regret that many schools and health centers do not have lightning rods. “This is negligence on the part of the people who decide whether these buildings are suitable for public use, and we will work to prevent more accidents,” Iquero said.