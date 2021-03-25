Uganda: Nine children killed by lightning while playing football

21 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Nine children ages 13 to 15 died last night in Uganda While they were playing soccer due to the impact of lightning in the vicinity of the city of Arua (northwest), local authorities and the Red Cross said.

Uganda: Nine children killed by lightning while playing football

