The text has been published under the name First Forward xxx2xxx in Ethiopian media since last May and, among other details, revealed that Uganda is training TPLF members in the Karamoja subregion.

In addition, it directs funding to the rebels across southern Sudan.

But UPDF spokesperson Brigadier Felix Kulayji said the document constituted a complete fabrication exposing the author’s ignorance of simple and basic facts; First, Uganda does not border Ethiopia.

Secondly, James Kabarebe has never been Uganda’s Minister of Defense. Third, the Ugandan ambassador to South Sudan has never met the alleged general, Akol Kaur, added the uniformed man.

However, the report came a few months after the commander of the army’s ground forces and eldest son of President Yoweri Museveni, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, announced his support for the Tigray rebels on Twitter and accused the Ethiopian government of human rights abuses.

Diplomats, including UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima, said the dolphin-dubbed Museveni’s remarks to the 2026 elections put all Ugandans in Ethiopia and the region at risk.

Last May, Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs Vincent Sembega went to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, and met with the commander of the Ethiopian Defense Forces, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula. The duo discussed security matters, including the alleged report.

Sempiga said that they considered Ethiopia to be the mother of Africa, and that “an anti-Ethiopian force will never operate in Uganda”.

Two weeks later, another meeting was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense attended by Simbega, the Ethiopian Ambassador here, Alemtsihaye Meseret, and Ethiopian Army officers and UPDF senior intelligence and legal officers.

The two parties then agreed to strengthen relations between the two countries.

M / RO