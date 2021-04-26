Uganda surprise, Nigeria stumble, Madagascar draw in first African Cup appearance | Sports

Nigeria began its journey in the African Cup to Egypt by defeating incoming Burundi 1-0 on a day when Uganda surprised the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Madagascar with a 2-0 surprise and Guinea drew (2). -2) In their debut.

The second day of the 32nd edition of the African Championship began with a surprise, the Uganda championship, which defeated the Democratic Republic of the Congo 2-0, at Cairo International Stadium.

Young striker Patrick Cadeau opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the first half with a header from a corner kick.

French “lifters”, Sebastian Desapri, constantly took advantage of the Congolese shortcomings in the aerial match and devoted themselves to hanging the balls in the small area.

In the 48th minute, the second goal came, which was Emmanuel Aucoin’s set-ball action.

The Congolese barely created chances throughout the match and only Cedric Bakampo came close to scoring in the 41st minute with a shot that went down the post.

In Alexandria, Nigeria struggled against the newcomer Burundi, who managed to thwart all attempts by Nigeria to score thanks to a fierce defense until the 76th minute.

With just three minutes on the pitch, after entering the 73rd substitute for Paul Onwacho, Odeon Ighalo set the goal for the Nigerian national team after receiving a wonderful heel pass from Ula Ayna the striker knew how to take advantage of it with a narrow shot. Left another.

A heavy punishment for Burundi, who came out with desire and tried to confront Nigeria, hit twice on goal like his opponent (6) and played more effective football than the three-time African champion, as he was not even an Arsenal winger. Alex Iwobi or John Obi Mikel have a good evening.

In the final match of the first round of Group B, Madagascar scored a point against Guinea in their African Cup debut.

Guinean striker Suri Kaba opened the scoring in the 34th minute after a high pass from the Napoli center, Amadou Diawara from the section identified by Capa on the left side of the goalkeeper.

Midfielder Aniset Andrianantina equalized for Madagascar in 49 with a header from a corner kick, and the islanders scored again after 6 minutes thanks to Carolos Andriamatsinuro, causing fans to rejoice who witnessed the match at Alexandria Stadium.

But Madagascar’s dream of winning in its first African Cup appearance was disappointed after an uncontroversial penalty kick over Francois Camano at 66.

With these results, Uganda tops Group A, tied on points with Egypt, who beat Zimbabwe 1-0 yesterday.

Nigeria tops the classification with three points in Group B, one point ahead of Guinea and Madagascar after a draw, and Burundi, which closes the list.

Tomorrow the first day of Group C will conclude with Senegal and Tanzania, while Algeria will face Kenya.

In the first match of extremely difficult Group D, Morocco will face Namibia

