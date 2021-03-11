Uganda: The United States Maintains Its Reward For The Capture Of Lord’s Resistance Army Leader, Joseph Kony

Madrid, 7 (Europe Press)

The US State Department announced that it will keep the current reward of $ 15 million (about 12 million euros) in effect for any information leading to the whereabouts of Joseph Kony, the Ugandan militia leader of the United Nations Resistance Army. Countries, Sir (Lord’s Resistance Army), following the conviction of the International Criminal Court for committing war crimes against one of your generals, Dominic Ongwen.

Ongwen was convicted on Thursday of 61 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity out of 70 counts against him.

In response, the US government also welcomed Ongwen’s conviction, saying the historic ruling was “an important step to achieving justice and accountability for the atrocities committed by the LRA.”

“We hope this ruling will bring some peace to the many victims,” ​​the US government declared in a statement compiled today, Sunday, by the Ugandan news portal New Vision.

All the charges for which Ongwen was tried and convicted relate to attacks on four camps for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda.

He was one of five senior LRA commanders against whom the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for war crimes and crimes against humanity the following year, following a petition from Uganda.

The other leaders are: Kony, Vincent Otti, Okot Odiambo and Raska Lukoya. The ICC ended proceedings against Lukoya and Odiambo when it was confirmed that they were both dead.

