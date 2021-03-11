USA announces the pre-selection for the 57-man Olympiad with all their stars

11 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Madrid, March 11th (Europe Press) –

On Thursday, the United States Basketball announced a long list of 57 players shortlisted for the Tokyo Olympics that includes all NBA stars, with Olympic triple medalist LeBron James.

The temporary big team created by the national coach Popovic includes 29 players who played for the United States in the Olympic or World Games and won 35 international medals.

LeBron James, a two-time Olympic gold and bronze medalist but not at Rio 2016, is the oldest and could become the second American to play four Olympics after Carmelo Anthony. Next up on the list are Kevin Durant and Chris Ball, who previously played two Olympic tournaments.

In addition, they replicate nine of the twelve players who held the Olympic gold medal five years earlier in Brazil: Durant himself, Harrison Barnes, Jimmy Butler, Dimar DeRozan, Paul George, Dreamond Green, Keri Irving, Diandre Jordan and Kyle Lowry. Only the wounded Clay Thompson, Carmelo Anthony and Demarcus cousins ​​are missing

En la primera lista realizada en febrero ya figuraban Bam Adebayo, LaMarcus Aldridge, Harrison Barnes, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, Jimmy Butler, Mike Conley, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, George Kandre Durumm , Dreamond Green, James Harden, Montrezel Harrell, Joe Harris, Tobias Harris, Gordon Hayward, Dwight Howard, Brandon Ingram, Keri Irving, LeBron James, Kyle Cosma, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Brooke Lopez, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, Javel McGee, Chris Middleton, Donovan Mitchell, Victor Oladipo. Chris Paul, Mason Blumley, Jason Tatum, Miles Turner, Kimba Walker, Russell Westbrook and Derek White.

15 new players added to the shortlist: Jarrett Allen, Eric Gordon, Jeremy Grant, Blake Griffin, Junior Holiday, Deanery Jordan, Zach Lavin, Julius Randall, Duncan Robinson, Mitchell Robinson, Fred Vanfleet, John Wall, Zion Williamson and Christian Wood and Tra Young.

In total, there are players from 24 different NBA franchises, and the Brooklyen Nets are the most represented team with six members, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers, the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers, with four each.

