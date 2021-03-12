La Jornada – Mexico presents an official Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament roster

Mexico. On Thursday, the Mexican soccer team presented a list of 20 players with whom they will play the CONCACAF pre-Olympic tournament heading to Tokyo 2020 between March 18-30 in Guadalajara (western Mexico).

In the list of only players from the Mexican League, two midfielders stand out: Uriel Antona, who was with the first team of the 2019 Golden Cup champion, and Carlos Rodriguez, who featured in the 2019 Club World Cup with Monterrey.

In contrast, the absence of midfielders Edson Alvarez of Ajax, and Diego Laines from Betis from Spain, was noteworthy.

“Lainese and Alvarez are two players who could be in the final list, but there was no possibility that their clubs would loan them time,” said Mexican coach Jaime Lozano.

The former CONCACAF Olympic Games will be held in two stadiums, Jalisco and Akron, and will feature eight teams.

The first group consists of Costa Rica, the United States, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

The second group includes Canada, El Salvador, Haiti and Honduras.

The top two competitors in the two places in each group will go to the semi-finals and the two contestants will receive a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

Here’s the full call:

Goalkeepers: Sebastian Jurado (Cruz Azul), Luis Malagon (Necaxa), Carlos Moreno (Pachuca).

Defenders: Jess Alberto Angolo (Atlas), Vladimir Lauronia (Tijuana), Alejandro Mayorga (Guadalajara), Alain Muzo (Pumas), Gilberto Sepulveda (Guadalajara), Johan Vásquez (Pumas).

Midfielder

Attackers: Jose Macias (Guadalajara), Santiago Muñoz (Santos) and Alexis Vega (Guadalajara).

