Ugandan presidential campaign launches 37 dead

41 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Kampala, Uganda.At least 37 people have been killed since Wednesday in Uganda in riots triggered by the arrest of MP and pop singer Bobby Wayne, the main contender for the outgoing president in the January presidential election, which was announced by grave tensions.

The environment of President Museveni, 76, in power since 1986, in recent months has shown signs of tension in a showdown Bobby wine, 38, has been detained multiple times or under house arrest since 2018.

He was elected deputy singer in 2017 Robert Chiagolani – His real name – has become the spokesperson for a young, extremely poor urban Ugandan, which is not recognized in the old president’s system Museveni.

Bobby Wayne was arrested on Wednesday for violating anti-coronavirus measures during his campaign rallies, and released on Friday.

The news of his arrest angered his supporters, who clashed with security forces in Kampala on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as in other urban centers.

“We have so far 37 dead in the background of the demonstrations that began Wednesday,” the deputy inspector general of police told AFP. Musa Peruhanga.

During that time, outgoing President Yoweri Museveni, who has not commented on current events, continued his election campaign, which according to ONG Human Rights WatchMany crowds without being questioned by the police or army.

