US Open finalist Leila Fernandez in Guayaquil: The passion they showed me was amazing | Other sports | Sports

(Video) Leila, 19, arrived today at the Pacific Pearl to support her sister Bianca, 17, who is competing in the International Tennis Federation Championship.

She tried to keep her stay in Guayaquil a secret, but the fame she achieved for her exceptional participation in the 2021 US Open, in which she reached the final, made Ecuadorean-Canadian Leila Fernandez the center of attention at the national club on Tuesday.

Leila, 19, arrived today at the Pacific Pearl to support her sister Bianca, 17, who is competing in the ITF Pro Championship, combined W25 M25, organized by the Ecuadorean Tennis Federation (FET).

Leila spoke with Kenny Castro, who specializes in covering tennis in the country, and said, “After four years I will visit Ecuador again and I hope to visit Guayaquil. I’m with my sister to support her in warm-up tasks before her matches. I will give Bianca a lot of positive energy, just as she gave me during US Open Championship.

“The love they showed me, as well as tennis, was unbelievable. I am very happy to see that love people show here,” the Canadian-Ecuadorean continued.

On his upcoming sporting challenges, Leila revealed: “I will prepare for the Australian Open. My preparation will start from November for that tournament.”

Leylah Fernández, Canadian tennis player of Ecuadorean descent, US Open finalist and No. 27 WTA, is in our country with his sister Bianca who participates in the ITF Professional Combined M25 and W25, which plays at Guayaquil National Club. pic.twitter.com/VNTiUvV16N – FET (FETenis) October 26, 2021

EL UNIVERSO and other media tried to interview the young woman, but by the decision of her father, Jorge, a former football player and tennis mentor, deciding not to serve anyone in the national club, he only agreed to take pictures.

This Wednesday, starting at 1:00 p.m., a press conference will be held at FET, located in Urdesa, for dialogue with journalists.

Outstanding performance at the 2021 US Open

At the beginning of September, the Canadian-Ecuadorian athlete’s name spread around the world by eliminating Japanese-Haitian Naomi Osaka, the current champion, in the third round of the US Grand Slam.

In the round of 16, she sent another favorite, German Angelique Kerber. in the quarter-finals Ukrainian Elina Svitolina; In the semi-finals to Belarusian Arina Sabalenka. In the final she fell to Britain’s Emma Raducano.

Due to his participation in the US Open and the Indian Wells Masters (he reached the quarter-finals), he moved from 73rd to 26th in the classification From the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). (Dr)