Variante Delta is already distributed in 3 entities in Mexico and 14 countries in America: PAHO – El Financiero

alternative COVID-19 Delta It already has a presence in 14 countries in the Americas and at least 3 entities in Mexico, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

Carissa F Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, announced that deltas have so far been detected in Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Canada, Chile, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the United States, Barbados, Peru and San Martin.

Similarly, Jairo Mendes Rico, an emerging viral disease advisor at the Pan American Health Organization, reports that this variant is already spreading in three states in Mexico.

“Mexico managed to detect more than 15 different species that circulated throughout the country, including Alpha, Beta and Gamma. The particular delta variant was recently observed in 3 specific cases: Quintana Roo, Baja California and Mexico City.

In this regard, Carissa F Etienne confirmed that vaccines are still effective against COVID-19 despite the circulation of new types of the virus in the Americas.

“So far, the PAHO has found that the effect of variables of concern on the efficacy of vaccines against COVID-19 has been minimal.”

However, he cautioned, the variables increase the need to expand access to vaccines in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Very few places are tapping into the full potential of vaccines, as there is a huge access gap in our area. This is unacceptable, and the emergence of variants makes it all the more urgent to speed up supply in places with higher transmission.”