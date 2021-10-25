Verstappen won the US GP by the end of the film against Hamilton

Checo Pérez completed the podium at the Austin Grand Prix.

The legendary finish of the race gives Verstappen the victory over Hamilton; Czech, third

Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) used overtaking at a pit stop (undermining) to beat Briton Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) in the US Grand Prix and Proving herself as the leader of the Formula One World Championship.

Mexican Sergio Perez (Red Bull) completed the podium And Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) finished seventh. Spaniard Fernando Alonso (Alpine) also had to leave.

With this result, Max takes a slight advantage against Lewis Two weeks before the Mexican Grand Prix.

This is how the Austin Grand Prix was developed

The race was tactical and exciting. ‘Mad’ Max started from first, but couldn’t defend him on the first lap, as Hamilton won second on the grid.

British shot, but she was not able to open a gap. On the contrary, the Red Bull driver had a better pace than his opponent and introduced his stopping point on lap 11 as a strategy to pass the seven-time champion.

Verstappen started to notice the deterioration and Hamilton was under three seconds. Red Bull driver stopped on lap 30. Champion shot seven times. There was a race again by 16secs as Mad ‘Max’ lowered to just over 11 when Mercedes changed their tyres.

Between one and the other, it’s about nine seconds, but Verstappen’s tires have another eight laps. The difference narrowed, and after 13 laps Hamilton was 4.5 seconds behind.

The Dutchman scored the fastest personal lap to face his opponent’s high speed for the title and did so on the last lap very quickly. Stevenage did not reach Austin’s 56 laps and conceded a stinging loss.

US Grand Prix podium

Verstappen, who added his 55th podium finish, finished first, followed by defending champion Lewis Hamilton.

Checo Pérez completed the podium by retaining the third place he had at the start and the same did Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

Australian Daniel Ricardo McLaren came in fifth, and Carlos Sainz lost sixth in the last laps to Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes).

Builders Championship

Mercedes maintains the constructors’ championship lead with 460.5 points, followed by Red Bull with 437.5, and McLaren third with 254 points.