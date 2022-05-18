video. A woman attacks the stalker who tried to put his hand on her thigh and spread quickly

A woman whose identity has not yet been revealed, assaulted a man who tried to put her down hand on thigh Inside a store, last Sunday, in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

The young woman, according to information published around the clock by the Porto Alegre portal, works as a flight attendant at a gas station and was having coffee when she was surprised by a man passing by. touch the thigh. It appears in the footage that she immediately gets up and starts punching the stalker, who flees in fright. The assistant’s reaction went viral on social media.

All events were captured by CCTV inside the store. Civil police in Rio Grande do Sul reported that no accidents have been recorded so far.

