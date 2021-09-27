Video: Drone captures eerie silhouette over Loch Ness in Scotland; go to feral

“I don’t know what it is, but it definitely has the same look as the previous Nessie movie views,” said a YouTuber who posted the video, which was captured by a drone during the challenge. The great Glen Canoe.

Mexico City, September 26 (however). – A video has been posted on social networks claiming that A Shade suspicious in the water Lake Ness, in Scotland.

It must be remembered that this place is the target of a popular legend that ensures that a prehistoric monster, who named himNessie”A legend revived by the alleged scenes.

The last video was captured by a drone flying over the famous lake, which was posted on a YouTube channel called Richard Outdoors.

The clip was captured while the challenge started Glen Canoe the Great, for the benefit of the Alzheimer’s Association, where a strange silhouette Beside the lake shore.

It was netizens who noticed presumed remains. “I couldn’t believe it. I had to rewind the footage and I’ve watched it a few times since then,” said YouTuber Richard Mavor, who posted the recording.

When he shared the video, Mavor didn’t realize the details, until it was the viewers who brought it up.

“I don’t know what it is, but it definitely has the same shape view the previous “Onesie”. The more I look at it, the more I think “geez!” There was really nothing in the area that could have been. There was no driftwood or anything like that, who knows.”

In September 2019, an investigation was conducted that led to University of Otago (New Zealand) and for a year I tried to classify all the possible signs of life in the lake by analyzing the DNA of several water samples at different depths, among which evidence of European snakes was found.

Experts indicated that they found no evidence of the existence of A prehistoric marine reptile called a plesiosaur Or a big fish like sturgeon, some theories say.

the teacher Neil GemmellThe University of Otago geneticist noted that there is a “very large amount of eel DNA”, which, however, does not indicate the dimensions of the eel.

“Our data does not reveal its size, but the large amount of material says that we cannot rule out the possibility of giant eels in Loch Ness. Therefore, we cannot rule out the possibility that what people see and think is the ‘Loch Ness monster’ is a giant eel.”

Over the past year, more than 200 water samples have been collected from different depths of the lake, bringing together all forms of environmental DNA that have been extracted and sequenced.

The result resulted in nearly 500 million sequences verified against existing databases, such that it was possible to record all the organisms living in Scotland’s most famous lake, including plants, insects, fish and mammals.

– With information from EFE