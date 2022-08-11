Villa and Rudias give MLS stars victory over Liga MX

Street. POOL, Minnesota (AFP) – Carlos Vela scored in the third minute and Raul Ruídias scored a penalty kick in the 73rd minute to defeat the MLS All-Stars Liga MX 2-1 on Wednesday.

Villa, the versatile Mexican striker for Los Angeles FC who was the top scorer in the MLS with 34 goals in 2019, headed in the first goal of the match, thanks to a cross from Ecuadorean Diego Palacios, his teammate in the California team.

Peru’s Ruedias extended the lead after Spaniard Carles Gil received a foul-sounding penalty. The shot hit the goal at the base of the right post, and was cheered by many of the 19,977 spectators who gathered at Allianz Field.

Kevin Alvarez scored for Liga MX with a cannon shot from outside the box in the 83rd minute. The Mexican’s shot overcame goalkeeper Shawn Johnson’s shot and excited the thousands of Mexicans who attended the stands.

Emmanuel Reynoso and Dane St Clair were representatives of the local club Minnesota United who participated in the match. Argentine Reynoso started, while St Clair came in in the 33rd minute as a substitute for Andre Blake.

He made a great save in the 44th minute and was awarded the best player award.

“I was definitely kind of surprised,” said St. Clair. “Usually the people who contributed to the goals get the award, but I’m definitely very happy.”

This was the second edition of the MLS All-Star Game in this format that distinguishes it from similar games in professional sports in the United States. The MLS team beat the Liga MX team on penalties in Los Angeles last year.

These two championships are more business partners than fierce competitors. Only one Mexican lined up for Liga MX, Fernando Beltran. Instead, it was three MLS rookies: Vela, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Julián Araujo, born in the United States but with dual citizenship.