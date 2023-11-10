Viral: The grandfather and granddaughter, with limited resources, visit the cinema for the first time and shock social networks | News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring November 10, 2023 0
Viral: The grandfather and granddaughter, with limited resources, visit the cinema for the first time and shock social networks | News from Mexico

There was an emotional moment in Venezuela, where an elderly man and his granddaughter, both of limited means, They experienced the magic of cinema for the first time Thanks to the help of the influencer @manuelconnect.

Influenced by the story of this grandfather who Collect egg carton lids to get some moneythe young content creator decided to fulfill the dream for both of them.

The video shared on TikTok has attracted more than 7 million viewers, and shows the grandfather holding cardboard covers as the influencer approaches and offers them $50 to take them to the movies. When asked about her experience in cinema, the granddaughter revealed this I’ve never had the opportunity to see a movie on the big screen.a fact that moved everyone, reports the news.

A very special day

During the visit to the cinema, the influencer not only provided the ticket, but also bought popcorn and chocolate so that they could enjoy the show. In addition, he took the girl to the playground in the shopping plaza, which generated obvious excitement in both of them.

To Grandpa’s surprise, he also received a special gift: Some new tennis shoesAnd to replace the torn shoes he was wearing.

The reaction on social media was very positive, receiving hundreds of thousands of likes and many comments expressing admiration and gratitude to the influencer for his kind gesture.

TikTok users left messages like “I want to be a millionaire and do this for the rest of my life” and “This video made me think that for one person it is something common, and for others it is something new and wonderful.”.

You may be interested in: Tik Tok: A young man tattooed his parents’ birthdate and had an unexpected reaction

More Stories

The thief fainted! MMA fighter thwarts robbery with brutal chokehold (Video) – Fox Sports

The thief fainted! MMA fighter thwarts robbery with brutal chokehold (Video) – Fox Sports

Cedric Manwaring November 9, 2023 0
Fight cotton mealybugs on your crops with this easy-to-prepare, homemade natural remedy.

Fight cotton mealybugs on your crops with this easy-to-prepare, homemade natural remedy.

Cedric Manwaring November 8, 2023 0
This is the country that banned wheeled suitcases forever

This is the country that banned wheeled suitcases forever

Cedric Manwaring November 7, 2023 0
Trump outperforms Biden in opinion polls ahead of the 2024 elections – DW – 05/11/2023

Trump outperforms Biden in opinion polls ahead of the 2024 elections – DW – 05/11/2023

Cedric Manwaring November 6, 2023 0
All flights from Hamburg Airport were suspended due to the hostage taking

All flights from Hamburg Airport were suspended due to the hostage taking

Cedric Manwaring November 5, 2023 0
Visual Challenge | Can you find the differences? Visual challenge with ducks and ducklings in 12 seconds | diffuse

Visual Challenge | Can you find the differences? Visual challenge with ducks and ducklings in 12 seconds | diffuse

Cedric Manwaring November 4, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Who is the influential Mr. Best who built water wells in Africa? – Finance

Who is the influential Mr. Best who built water wells in Africa? – Finance

Mia Thompson November 10, 2023 0
Viral: The grandfather and granddaughter, with limited resources, visit the cinema for the first time and shock social networks | News from Mexico

Viral: The grandfather and granddaughter, with limited resources, visit the cinema for the first time and shock social networks | News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring November 10, 2023 0
The yuan gains “more space” in trade. because?

The yuan gains “more space” in trade. because?

Mia Thompson November 9, 2023 0
The thief fainted! MMA fighter thwarts robbery with brutal chokehold (Video) – Fox Sports

The thief fainted! MMA fighter thwarts robbery with brutal chokehold (Video) – Fox Sports

Cedric Manwaring November 9, 2023 0
Bolivia has high expectations for working with Cuba (+Photo)

Bolivia has high expectations for working with Cuba (+Photo)

Mia Thompson November 8, 2023 0