Viral: The grandfather and granddaughter, with limited resources, visit the cinema for the first time and shock social networks | News from Mexico

There was an emotional moment in Venezuela, where an elderly man and his granddaughter, both of limited means, They experienced the magic of cinema for the first time Thanks to the help of the influencer @manuelconnect.

Influenced by the story of this grandfather who Collect egg carton lids to get some moneythe young content creator decided to fulfill the dream for both of them.

The video shared on TikTok has attracted more than 7 million viewers, and shows the grandfather holding cardboard covers as the influencer approaches and offers them $50 to take them to the movies. When asked about her experience in cinema, the granddaughter revealed this I’ve never had the opportunity to see a movie on the big screen.a fact that moved everyone, reports the news.

A very special day

During the visit to the cinema, the influencer not only provided the ticket, but also bought popcorn and chocolate so that they could enjoy the show. In addition, he took the girl to the playground in the shopping plaza, which generated obvious excitement in both of them.

To Grandpa’s surprise, he also received a special gift: Some new tennis shoesAnd to replace the torn shoes he was wearing.

The reaction on social media was very positive, receiving hundreds of thousands of likes and many comments expressing admiration and gratitude to the influencer for his kind gesture.

TikTok users left messages like “I want to be a millionaire and do this for the rest of my life” and “This video made me think that for one person it is something common, and for others it is something new and wonderful.”.

