Washington destroys Newton’s homecoming | Sports
CHARLOTTE, NC, USA (AFP) – Taylor Heineke threw a 206-yard and three-goal against the best passing defense in the NFL and Washington destroyed Cam Newton’s return to Bank of America with a .27-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday .
Terry McLaurin finished with five catches, 103 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers defense, who entered the game allowing a pass of 173.3 yards per game average.
Newton, in his first game as a rookie for the Panthers since signing a one-year contract, threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another one in the 24-yard race. But Newton’s last two offensive streaks, likely marking Carolina’s win, ended with turnovers after he played them against him for fourth. Daron Payne and James Smith and Williams sacked Newton with 1:11 remaining for Washington (4-6) and former Panthers coach Ron Rivera won his first game on his return to Carolina.
Christian McCaffrey finished with 119 yards from the melee and a touchdown for the Panthers (5-6).
Newton hit nine straight losses as a start for Carolina back into the 2018 season.
Washington fullback Antonio Gibson came off the bench late in the first quarter after dropping a ball in the red area, but came back to play and finished with 95 yards on 19 coaches. The team finished out of the US capital with 190 rushing yards.
