Zverev crowned the Masters Cup by defeating Medvedev – El Financhero

If . has been posted Alexander Zverev This weekend is an ominous sign, much to be expected from the world number three in 2022.

Zverev defeated the first two of classification In consecutive games to become the champion Cuba Masters from ATP For the second time.

After eliminating the world’s number one Novak Djokovic In three groups in the semi-finals, Zverev He imposed his power by multiplying two numbers 6-4, 6-4 Daniel Medvedev.

MedvedevChampion title holder US Open, culminated in Cuba Masters Last year came from defeat Zverev In his last five crosses.

“There is no better way to end the season than to win here,” he said. Zverev. “I really want to face next year.”

The title culminates with a season in which the German won the Olympic gold in Tokyo Games. Zverev 2021 closed as leader for wins in the round, 59, more than one Medvedev.

What’s missing from the prize pool Zverev is a scepter Big bangs, after losing Dominic Tim At the end of US Open 2020.

Final in the sand Bala Albitur He scored the group stage match on Tuesday, when Medvedev Defeated Zverev In the tiebreak in the third set.

This was the first time Turin Hosted an end-of-season tournament with the eight best tennis players after 12 years LondonWhere he won his first title in 2018.

Pierre Hughes Herbert And Nicola Mahout They took the doubles title after the defeat Rajiv Ram And Joe Salisbury By 6-4, 7-6 (0).