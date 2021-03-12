Weather | Free time | Netflix is ​​testing a potential password-sharing campaign

But there was absolutely no limit to account sharing when it wasn’t airing at the same time / image: RCTV

Netflix is ​​testing a method to end password sharing.

The popular streaming service required some of the site’s users to verify their accounts via email or text messages, or “verify later”.

According to Streamable, "If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to continue searching."

The test comes as streaming services proliferate and more people share passwords and services. Netflix confirmed the test, but did not say how many people took the test or whether it was only in the US or anywhere else.

“This test is designed to help ensure that people who use Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” the company said in a statement.

On the basic plan, which costs $ 9 / month, users can only stream to one screen at a time. The most popular plan, which now costs $ 14 per month, allows simultaneous streams; The premium $ 18 plan allows 3.

But there’s never been a limit to account sharing when you’re not streaming at the same time.

The competition has definitely intensified in broadcast entertainment, with the number of new subscribers ranging from Disney + in 2019 to Paramount + recently. However, Netflix is ​​still the best with over 200 million subscribers worldwide.

