“We’re Not Talking About Bruno (No seh habla de bruno)” Still Fixed On US Music Charts | music | entertainment

the song “We’re not talking about Bruno,” From the movie soundtrack “Charm”, for the third consecutive week topping the Billboard Hot 100, the main list of music popularity in the United States.

It also tops the streaming charts, which measures the most listened to songs on radio and major online music services, and the Billboard Global 200, which aggregates playback and sales activity in more than 200 regions around the world, according to ratings published by the prestigious American music magazine this Tuesday.

I played it before Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Renzi Velez, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz The cast of the film, inspired by Colombian folklore, continues to match the historical records of Disney films.

According to Billboard, “We are not talking about Bruno‘, the first song from a Disney animated film that ranked number one after ‘A Whole New World’ from the 1993 movie ‘Aladdin’, and marked another milestone.

This time tied withall for love”From “The three musketeersAnd it was performed by Sting, Bryan Adams and Rod Stewart, like a Disney movie, animated or not, which managed to stay for three weeks at the top of the Hot 100, in this state between January and February 1994.

But the “magic” of this film’s music in the United States goes much further and the soundtrack continues for the fifth consecutive week at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, which ranks the country’s most successful albums of the moment.

We’re not talking about Bruno. Cross-border spread of virus among children not seen since famouslet it go”, From frozen(2013), also from Disney.

Specialized media are also highlighting that both “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and the soundtrack to “Encanto,” composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, are the first songs from a track in 26 years to simultaneously lead the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 . For at least three weeks.

This fact has not been repeated since 1995 and the CD “Dangerous Minds” which featured Coolio’s song “Gangsta’s Paradise”.

But Disney’s latest animated album also tops two other Billboard rankings, soundtracks and independent recordings, and has “Dos Oruguitas” among the Academy Awards finalists for Best Original Song. (And)