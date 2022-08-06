What are “soft skills” and why are more and more companies looking at them when hiring

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

image source, Getty Images

To do your job effectively, you need what are called “hard skills”: technical knowledge and specific knowledge about the area for which you are responsible.

But in the ever-changing world of work,soft skillsLess promotion can be just as important, if not more important.

These skills are more nuanced, even if they are simple: Think about the personal characteristics and behaviors that make a strong leader or a good team member.

Especially in the midst of the normalization of remote work, as collaboration and innovation methods have changed, companies are beginning to realize the importance of these intangibles. By building diverse and successful teams.

