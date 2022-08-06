Three people injured by lightning died near the White House

Three people affected by lightning died in a park in front of White HouseThursday night in Washingtonas confirmed by France Press agency On Friday, police sources.

Fourth injured In serious condition.

Lightning struck near small Lafayette Square, located across the street from the White House, injuring an elderly couple identified as James Muller76 years and Donna Muller75, authorities identified.

Welcome from Janesville, Wisconsin, They were in Washington to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary. Announced his niece Michelle McKnight in the diary Milwaukee Journal Ranger.

A 29-year-old man also died.Police confirmed Friday afternoon, while the fourth person is “in critical condition.”

Four people were injured by lightning strike a few meters from the White House

White House spokeswoman, Karen Jean-PierreH, he said that the presidency “grieved at the tragic loss”, and sent a statement of condolences to the relatives of the deceased, as well as “prayers for those who are struggling for their lives.”

On Thursday, lightning struck minutes before 7:00 p.m. local time. Apparently, the victims of the storm took refuge under one of the trees in the park.

Pictures released by the fire department show a large number of ambulances in the field as the storm continued to batter Washington.

The four people were found in a wooded area Near the famous equestrian statue of former US President Andrew Jackson Before the emergency services arrived, they were assisted by the Park Police and the Secret Service, tasked with protecting the Presidential Residence.

lightning on the road

Curiosity about recording a thunderstorm during a road trip in Tampa Bay prompted Michael May Wallen to pull out her phone and start filming.

In front of the woman and her daughter, her husband and three other children were in a newly purchased pickup truck. They were all on their way home in Indiana when the unexpected happened.: Lightning struck the car in which the men of the family were traveling.

Lightning struck a truck in Florida

the event It was captured on a video that started recording just seconds ago.

The footage shows how lightning struck the truck and It seemed to pass through it causing fire, sparks and smoke that quickly dissipated While vehicles continue to drive for a short time. They both paused to learn about the consequences of the event.

As reported by the network Fox NewsAnd the Wallen’s husband and children were both fine despite the horrific picture Lightning strikes the damaged truck.

The probability of being struck by lightning is one in a million, according to US authorities, and according to the Weather Service, about 27 people have died annually in the United States from this type of event in the past decade.

