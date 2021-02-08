What is USB power delivery for chargers

10 hours ago Leo Adkins

Fast shipping is common On smartphones available in Spain. There are different types of technologies, since many brands have their own. Some of them reach 125 watts. On some chargers we find a new technology that you may have seen. It’s USB power delivery, and it’s a kind of fast charging.

USB Power Delivery is a new type of fast chargingCompatible with Android, iOS, and some computers. It’s a payload that delivers significant power, allowing its charging times to be shorter than other types currently available.

What is fast charging and how many types are there on Android

What types of fast charging do we find in Android? Find out all about this charging method and how to take advantage of it.

What is USB power delivery

USB es power delivery USB consortium fast charging technology. As mentioned, these fees are compatible with certain Android and iOS models. A key feature of this load is that it delivers higher power levels than a standard load, so you get a faster charge at all times. The company owns a series of chargers that use this technology.

These charges even have the ability to charge the phone 70% faster than standard 5W charging. Thanks to this, the phone will spend less time plugging in until it reaches a full charge. Additionally, this technology allows you to charge a good percentage of the battery in a few minutes, which makes it especially convenient for those times when you need to charge your mobile phone and have very little time.

USB Power Delivery is compatible with all types of devices, From laptops to smartphones or tablets. So you can use it to charge any device at home easily. If the device is larger, then more power will be applied, up to 100 watts.

What charger do you need

USB power delivery

To be able to use USB Power Delivery fast charging, you need a charger and a mobile device that is compatible with the standard. The most unique point to knowing that the charger is compatible with the standard is that the charger’s output port is USB C, as is the case with both ends of the cable.

Having a charger of equal or greater strength than the phone will accept is an option, especially if you have other devices that can charge using this system. Otherwise, a charger with less power, which will also be cheaper, is a good buy.

We analyze Android 11 in Samsung mobile phones

PocoPhone POCO M3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review

Review Samsung Galaxy A42

We tested the Samsung Galaxy S21

Analysis of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T

5 + 1 Android phones for less than 300 euros to be waived

Analysis of Android 11 on Vivo phones

The reality of mid-range mobiles is 800 euros

Vivo X51 5G: Great Camera

More Stories

How to mute a video before sending it

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

One of the largest black holes in the Milky Way is closed and scientists don’t know why

18 hours ago Leo Adkins

How to speed up and improve internet browsing with a web browser

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Why does a Harvard astronomer think that a spacecraft visited us?

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Princess Zelda comes to the real world with this cosplay

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Players are angry with Ubisoft for launching the micropayments instead of fixing their games

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The first female doctor to change the face of women’s healthcare

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to mute a video before sending it

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Denied enrollment in American Catholic schools | the world

5 hours ago Leland Griffith

“Money makes money”: To the beat of rap music, Ugandan society is looking for investors

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Alvaro Vidalgo, White Bishop at Solari Chess in America

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter