How to mute a video before sending it

WhatsApp beta for Android added a small but useful improvement: Power Mute a video before sending it to someone on WhatsApp. We learned WhatsApp was working on this job In November, And now it is finally activated for users.

When recording a video, it’s normal for audio to be included, but it’s not always important. What’s more, sometimes you want to mute the video if you hear conversations in the background or anything else that distracts from the video itself. You now have a choice Mute the audio directly from the WhatsApp video editor-Without using any additional application.

Mute the audio before sending

WhatsApp includes a small video editor with which you can add stickers, texts, doodles, trim video length, and even Convert it into an animated GIF. Now, first in WhatsApp Beta, this editor adds an Mute button.

When pressed, WhatsApp will send a copy of the video from your gallery Does not include audioWithout more. The method for sending a muted video is the same as for sending any type of video. The difference is that after selecting the video to send, you have to click on the speaker icon, right below the timeline preview.

Pressing the icon switches between a file The speaker icon crossed out (Silence) and without crossing out (with sound). Other than that, it works as always, so you can add a comment before attaching it to a conversation or group.

The muted videos are displayed in the chats without any distinction, and no one will be able to tell if you have removed the audio or if it was indeed so. As we said, WhatsApp already activates this function for WhatsApp Beta on Android, Although it is expected to reach everyone in the near future, in the stable release.