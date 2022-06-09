WhatsApp | How do you see photos that disappear again | trick | 2022 | Applications | Smartphones | nda | nnni | sports game

Do you already have the latest update? ? Although it brings many novelties, one detail that bothers many is that some time ago the app belonging to the Meta has integrated its controversial function of disappearing photos and videos.

How can I see them again? Although there is no official cheat More than just taking a screenshot, today we are going to show you the simple step so you can again see that photo that your friend intends to hide and that you don’t want to save to your gallery.

How to look back at photos that are only seen once on WhatsApp

  • The first thing will be to download WhatsApp Plus software.
  • The mod app allows you to view once-watched photos or videos only as many times as you want.
  • Once you download the APK file, which can be from any page, you have to enter your phone number.
  • At that moment you will receive your verification code.
  • Now write to that contact and strongly ask them to send that photo or clip back.
  • Before opening it, go to Settings.
  • Then to WhatsApp Plus settings.
This way, the once viewed photos will not disappear in WhatsApp again. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)
  • There, go to Privacy and select the “See photos that disappear more than once” option.
  • If you can’t find it, you can also search for it as “Turn Off Once Seen Photos”.
  • With this said, when they send you the video or photo in question, it will not disappear from your conversations.
  • You can even save it to your cell phone as you wish.

Why you should clear WhatsApp cache

  • First of all, clearing the WhatsApp cache will free up some space on your mobile device. Often times this tends to be more than 1 GB.
  • Similarly, deleting the app’s cache will also prevent the app from suffering from certain bugs or errors.
  • Likewise, if you wish to do so, you will also delete some unwanted files which were only used to update or install WhatsApp.
  • It is worth noting that by clearing the cache, you will not delete documents, let alone delete photos, videos or chats.
  • It also does not work to log out of the express messaging app. In case you want to do this, you should click on “Force Close”.
  • To delete the cache, you have to go to Settings & Apps and search for WhatsApp.

How to know if your ‘crush’ is ‘online’ on WhatsApp

  • The first thing will be to enter Google Chrome.
  • Find the WatUsage app. You can download it .
  • When you download the APK, you will need to install it on your mobile device.
  • This way you can enter a board where you will be asked to register a number.
  • Put the name of the person, country and cell phone number you want to track.
  • Once this is done, every time your friend or ‘liker’ contacts WhatsApp, you will be notified by a notification.
  • The good thing is that this app is free, although there is a paid version that allows you to track several numbers at the same time.

