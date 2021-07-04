WhatsApp: Know the true meaning of the emoji with the face upside down

Surely you are one of those who use The WhatsApp On a daily basis, this popular app created in 2009 is a pioneer of messaging and is the most used all over the world. We also use emojis to communicate with our acquaintances, but since there are about 500 emojis, it is very common that we do not know the meaning of each one of them. This is the case of the flipped face emoji, which you may have sent multiple times and possibly incorrectly.

But now let’s see a bit of historical context, this emoji is known as the flipped face, and it was approved as part of Unicode 8.0 in 2015 and was added to Emoji 1.0 in 2015 by the company’s CEO. The WhatsApp.

even this emoji It has been around for a long time and has been used as a text message (SMS) in basic mobile phones as: ¯ _ (?) _ / ¯ and within what is this Microsoft system emoji It was used as a smiley face showing teeth.

Now, what does this smiley face emoji mean? Did they send it to you or did you send it before?

The answer is found in Emojipedia, a type of RAE created for emoji where it states that an inverted face is used to express sarcasm, sarcasm, joke or simply to give a silly or comic touch to a conversation. Its true meaning is to give a tone of bewilderment or surprise to the person reading the conversation.

Source: Unsplash

Now that you know the answer to what it means, do you think you’re using it correctly? Don’t worry, because emoji Created for you to use as you like.