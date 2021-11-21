WhatsApp Web | The trick to find out which country the contact is using the app | Applications | Smartphone | technology | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp It is an app that is being used all over the world, so far it has more than 5 billion active users according to Google Play download history, a number that cannot even be exceeded if the population of China and India are together. This time we will teach you a trick to find out which country all your contacts are in, you won’t find out by talking to them or by what type of phone number they have, but in another simpler way.

When people immigrate to another country, they usually change their phone number, so why would they? Because that’s the only way they can communicate by voice call in that jurisdiction, which makes sense, because the signal from the phone company you got in your country won’t be able to get that far.

If you want to know what country your friends or family are in, you need to insert a computer or laptop and open it WhatsApp Web . Surely you are wondering how the said platform can do that, believe it or not, there are Google Chrome extensions that make WhatsApp Web more complete than its official (mobile) version.

How do you know which country a contact is in

After installing the extension, click on the puzzle(s) icon in the upper right corner of Chrome, next to your Gmail profile picture.

All your Chrome extensions will open, but search for “WA Web Plus for WhatsApp” and tap the three vertical dots on the right side.

Some options will be displayed, here press “Set”.

If you notice now in the upper right corner a green cross circled icon will appear, this is the extension of “WA Web Plus”.

Once you have the extension shortcut (fix), enter as usual to WhatsApp Web .

. Then tap on the “WA Web Plus” icon.

WhatsApp Web will open with a long list of options, just select the one that says “Enable contact info icon”.

Finally, enter any conversation, as you can see in the upper right you will see an I icon in a circle (Information).

Place your cursor or mouse on the icon and you will know in which country the contact is located, the continent, the local currency, the language and the population of the country.

The info gives you the country your contact is in and other interesting info (Image: Mag)

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.