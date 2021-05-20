When will Riverdale season 5 release?

42 mins ago Cynthia Porter

In this sense, one of the most anticipated series on the platform is Riverdale, In its fifth season. Although This was released on January 20 through The CW, Netflix subscribers wonder when it will be released on the platform.

The creator of this youth drama posted on his official Instagram account – at the time – a picture of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) in the sauna, which attached the following message: “Riverdale is back. The first scene from Season 5. Archie in the sauna. Even in the Covid world, some Things never change. “

What is the Netflix First Show?

As mentioned above, in the United States, Riverdale premiered on January 20 of this year through The CW. Which means it is available online on the CW digital platforms in that country.

On the Latin American side, the first episode of this fifth part also premiered on January 20, but on Warner Channel.

For the Netflix premiere, fans will likely have to wait until the second half of the year. According to the information from the Whats on Netflix portal, New Riverdale’s episodes are slated for August or September 2021. However, the first four seasons of Riverdale that you can enjoy are available on the platform.

